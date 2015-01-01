पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वेतन बंद:पीएचसी के चिकित्सा प्रभारी व हेल्थ मैनेजर का वेतन बंद

सिरदला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिविल सर्जन के निरीक्षणा में गायब मिले डाॅक्टर

शुक्रवार को सीएस बिमल कुमार सिरदला पीएचसी पहुंच कर निरीक्षण किया। जिसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग के दावों की पोल ही खुलकर सामने आ गई । स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बेहतर होना तो दूर अस्पताल के रोस्टर के मुताबिक ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉ अजय कुमार चौधरी गायब पाए गए । इसके अलावा रिटायर्ड महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मी से नजराना मांगने की भी बात सामने आई। हॉस्पिटल की इस बीमार व्यवस्था से नाराज सिविल सर्जन ने कार्रवाई करते हुए चिकित्सा प्रभारी और लिपिक के वेतन भुगतान पर रोक लगा दी है। उन्होंने अस्पताल के ओटी सहित अस्पताल परिसर में साफ-सफाई व मरीजों के उपचार तथा दवा वितरण आदि को देखा तो गड़बड़ी के सिवा कुछ भी नजर नहीं आया। उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कमियां में सुधार लाने की निर्देश दिए। सीएस का पारा उस समय हाई हो गया, जब निरीक्षण के दौरान उपस्थिति रजिस्टर को चेक करने लगे जिसमें अस्पताल के डॉक्टर अजय कुमार चौधरी को ड्यूटी से नदारद पाए।
सुधार लाने का अल्टीमेटम
पीएचसी में फैली कुवस्यस्था से नाराज सीएस ने चिकित्सा प्रभारी अर्जुन चौधरी को कड़ी फटकार लगाते हुए व्यवस्था में अविलंब सुधार लाने का निर्देश दिया। सिविल सर्जन बिमल कुमार ने बताया कि पूरे जिले में किया जा रहा कोविड जांच में सिरदला पीएचसी का जांच रफ्तार बेहद धीमी पायी जा रही थी । जिसके कारण पीएचसी पहुंचे है। वहीं हाजरी बनाने को लेकर चिकित्सकों और कर्मियों के बीच हुई विवाद को लेकर सूचना मिली लेकिन लिखित शिकायत अप्राप्त है।
एएनम के शिकायत पर हुई कार्रवाई : सेवानिवृत्त एएनएम के लाभ भुगतान को लेकर मांगा जा रहा नजराना को लेकर उन्होंने बताया कि मामला संज्ञान में आते ही चिकित्सा प्रभारी और लिपिक का वेतन संबंधी भुगतान पर रोक लगा दी गयी है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें