गिरफ्तारी:2 लीटर महुआ शराब के साथ दो युवक गिरफ्तार

सिरदला
सिरदला खनवां पथ पर कोलडीहा गांव के समीप ढ़ीवर पर स्थानीय पुलिस ने एक मोटरसाइकिल समेत 2 लीटर महुआ शराब के साथ दो युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है । दोनों युवक सिरदला थाना क्षेत्र के पिपरा गांव का राजेश कुमार तथा रंजन कुमार बताया गया है ।

