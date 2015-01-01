पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजा-पाठ:कचनार सूर्य मंदिर में उमड़ती है भीड़, दूर-दूर से आते हैं श्रद्धालु

सिसवन2 घंटे पहले
  • श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर किया गया व्यापक इंतजाम, मंदिर में भगवान श्रीराम के अलावा माता सीता की भी स्थापित है प्रतिमा

मानव सभ्यता के इतिहास में छठ ही ऐसा पर्व है जिसमे अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य की पूजा होती है।अन्य दिनों में डूबते सूर्य को दरिद्रता की निशानी मानी जाती है वही छठ में डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने से घर में सुख समृद्धि आती है। हमारी संस्कृति में बहुत से पर्व होते हैं जिनको बहुत ही धूम धाम से मनाया जाता है। हर पर्व व त्योहार का अपना अलग ही महत्व होता हैं । महापर्व छठ की अद्भुत आस्था है। महेन्द्रनाथ मंदिर के पुजारी तारकेश्वर उपा ध्याय के अनुसार वैसे तो हमारे धर्म में हर त्यौहार का अपना -अपना अलग ही महत्व होता है। हर पर्व की अपनी पूजा -पाठ करने का तरीका भी अलग होता हैं ।छठ में खास पूजा भगवान सूर्य की अराधना का है। उगते सूर्य को अर्घ देकर घर परिवार की सुख - समृद्धि की कामना की जाती है। मान्यता के अनुसार माता छठ की कई कथाएं प्रचलित हैं । जिनका अनुशरण व्रत करने वाली महिला या पुरुष को जरूर करना चाहिए । व्रत की कथाएं अपने में एक अलग ही हमारी धार्मिक प्रथा को उजागर करती हैं । कार्तिक शुक्ल की षष्ठी को छठ पूजा पूरे विधि -विधान से मनाई जाती हैं । यह महापर्व चार दिन का होता है। जो कि चौथ से सप्तमी तक होती है। पूरी हर्षोउल्लास के साथ माता छठ की आराधना होती हैं ।

छठी मईया की प्रचलित कथाएं
राजा प्रियवंद और रानी मालिनी की कोई संतान नहीं थी। महर्षि कश्यप के निर्देश पर इस दंपती ने यज्ञ किया जिसके चलते उन्हें पुत्र की प्राप्ति हुई। उनका बच्चा मरा हुआ पैदा हुआ। उसी समय भगवान ब्रह्मा की मानस पुत्री देवसेना प्रकट हुईं। वो सृष्टि की मूल प्रवृति के छठे अंश से उत्पन्न हुई हैं । उनके कहने पर राजा - रानी देवी षष्ठी की व्रत किया और उन्हें पुत्र की प्राप्ति हुई। तभी से छठ पूजा होती है। एक दूसरी कथा के अनुसार, विजयादशमी के दिन लंकापति रावण के वध के बाद दिवाली के दिन भगवान राम अयोध्या पहुंचे। रावण वध के पाप से मुक्त होने के लिए भगवान राम ने ऋषि-मुनियों की सलाह से राजसूय यज्ञ किया। इस यज्ञ के लिए अयोध्या में मुग्दल ऋषि को आमंत्रित किया गया। उनके आदेश पर माता सीता ने मुग्दल ऋषि के आश्रम में रहकर छह दिनों तक सूर्यदेव भगवान की पूजा की थी। तब से छठ की पूजा होती है।

सभी मनोकामनाएं होती हैं पूरी
सूर्य मंदिर कचनार सर्वसिद्धि प्रदान करने वाला है। यह मंदिर अपनी भव्यता व धार्मिक गरिमा से परिपूर्ण है और श्रद्धालु भक्तजनों की आस्था का दिव्य स्थल भी। ऐसी मान्यता है कि कचनार स्थित सूर्यमंदिर में आने वाले भक्तजनों की सभी कामनाएं पूरी होती हैं। मंदिर की सुंदरता और इसकी भव्यता से प्रभावित होकर दूर-दराज से श्रद्धालु यहां अर्घ्य देने आते हैं। लोकपर्व छठ के मौके पर इस मंदिर की श्रीवृद्धि होती है और प्रखंड के विभिन्न गांवों से छठव्रती अर्घ्यदान करने के लिए यहां पहुंचते हैं। यहां आने वाले श्रद्धालु सूर्यदेव को काफी जाग्रत बताते हैं। मंदिर में 7 घोड़े से खींचे जाते सूरज देव के रथ के रूप में दिखाया गया। भगवान भास्कर के रथ में दो पहिए हैं। इस मंदिर में भगवान श्री राम व सीता मैया की भी प्रतिमा स्थापित है।

