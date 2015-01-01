पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस से दीपावली उत्सव प्रारम्भ:पूर्व संध्या पर जगमग दीपों से जगमगा उठा महेंद्रनाथ मंदिर का कमलदाह सरोवर

सिसवन39 मिनट पहले
प्रखंड के मेंहदार गांव स्थित महेंद्र नाथ मंदिर का कमलदाह सरोवर का तट जगमग दीपों से जगमगा उठा। दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर शुक्रवार की देर शाम उत्साही श्रद्धालुओं ने सरोवर के तीन घाटों पर करीब तीन हजार दीप जला सामाजिक समरसता व भाईचारे का संदेश दिया।दीपों के प्रज्जवलित होते ही सरोवर का किनारा अत्यंत ही मनमोहक व आकर्षक दिखने लगा।सरोवर के किनारे दीपों के प्रतिबिम्ब व दीपों से लिखे जय श्री राम को देख माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया।दीप प्रज्वलन देख एकबारगी जलीय पक्षी कलरव करने लगे।दीप प्रज्ज्वलन में आनंद गुप्ता,चंदन दुबे,नारायण जी प्रसाद,मो शमीम की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण रही।आनंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि यह आयोजन पिछले तीन सालों से किया जा रहा हैं।

