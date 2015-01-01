पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:सिसवन के अस्पतालों के पास जलजमाव और गंदगी, बीमारी फैलने का बढ़ा खतरा

सिसवनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आसपास के लोगों और इलाज करानेवालों मरीजों को उठानी पड़ती है परेशानी

सिसवन प्रखंड मुख्यालय में स्थित रेफरल अस्पताल व चैनपुर बाजार स्थित अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र जलजमाव की समस्या से जूझ रहा है।बरसात बीत जाने के बाद भी इन दोनों सरकारी अस्पतालों के पास जलजमाव है। जलजमाव को दूर करने के लिए संबंधित विभाग गंभीर नहीं है ।नतीजतन जलजमाव के चलते उत्पन्न गंदगी बीमारियों को न्योता दे रही है। प्रखंड के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लोगों के इलाज के लिए स्थापित डेढ़ दर्जन स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों में 11 स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का अपना भवन नहीं है। यह स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र किराए के मकान में चलते हैं जहां आधारभूत संरचना की कमी के चलते ना सिर्फ मरीजों बल्कि पदस्थापित मेडिकल स्टाफ को भी परेशानी से जूझना पड़ता है।

भेजा गया है पत्र
स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों के भवन की उपलब्धता की जानकारी विभाग को दी जाती है। किराया निर्धारण का काम स्वास्थ्य विभाग नहीं करता है।
डॉ. एएस खान
प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी

किराए के मकान में चलता है स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, पानी तक नहीं

किराए के मकान में संचालित स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र के पास शुद्ध पेयजल व शौचालय जैसी बुनियादी सुविधाओं की कमी है। प्रखंड के बघौना माधोपुर भागर महानगर घुरघाट मधवापुर आंसड सिसवा कला भीखपुर भगवानपुर में चल रहे स्वास्थ्य केंद्र किराए के मकान में संचालित है ।आश्चर्य की बात तो यह है कि स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्रों के भवन का किराया 300 से 500 रुपये के बीच निर्धारित है।इस महंगाई के दौर में 5 लाख की लागत से बने भवन का किराया 500 रुपये है। वहीं ग्यासपुर रामगढ़ छितौली रामपुर गांव में संचालित स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के पास अपना भवन उपलब्ध है।साईपुर का स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सामुदायिक भवन में चलता है ।बखरी व जगदीशपुर गांव का स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र भवन के अभाव में पंचायत भवन में चल रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें