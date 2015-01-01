पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शोक:अखोड़ा के 106 वर्षीय मठाधीश अभयानंद गिरि का हुआ निधन

शिवसागर3 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को प्रखंड स्थित अखोड़ा मठ के मठाधीश संत अभयानंद गिरी का निधन 106 वर्ष की उम्र में हो गया। जिससे उनके सैकड़ों भक्तो के बीच शोक का लहर दौड़ पड़ी। संत अभयानंद गिरी जी महाराज सोमवार की सुबह अपने शरीर को छोड़ दिये। जिसके बाद भक्तो द्वारा संत परंपरा के अनुसार उन्हें मठ परिसर में समाधि दी गई।

लोग सैकड़ों की संख्या मे उनके अंतिम दर्शन किये। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इनका जन्म 5 जनवरी 1914 को आरा जिला में हुआ था। 50 वर्ष पहले इनका इस मठ में आगमन हुआ तब से इस मठ की सेवा में लगे रहे। सैकड़ों और हजारों भक्तो के गुरु रहे संत ने लोगो को गुरू परम्परा की उच्च शिक्षा दी।

लोगों को हमेशा ईश्वर की भक्ति में लीन होकर सत्य की राह पर चलने का मार्ग दिखाया। भक्तो की जानकारी के मुताबिक संत अभयानंद जी महाराज स्वर्गीय प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी के कार्यकाल में सीबीआई के उच्च अधिकारी के रूप मे आसीन थे।लेकिन गुरू और ईश्वरीय ज्ञान की खोज ने इन्हे सिलारी पंचायत स्थित अखोड़ा मठ में आने को विवश किया।

उनके पंचतत्व मे विलीन होने के बाद भक्तो ने गुरु को समाधि दी। भक्तो ने कहा कि आज हमारे गुरू ने शरीर को त्याग है लेकिन उनके ईश्वरीय रूप हम सभी के आत्मा में समाहित है जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को उनके बताये गए मार्ग पर ले जाने का कार्य करेगी। इस दौरान कांग्रेस पार्टी के करगहर विधानसभा के विधायक संतोष मिश्रा, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विनोद राय मौजूद रहे।

