कोरोना अपडेट:कोरोना संक्रमण के 35 नए मरीज

शिवसागर
  • महामारी का फिर बढ़ने लगा आंकड़ा, 6379 हुए कुल मरीज

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार एक बार फिर से धीरे धीरे बढ़ रही है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों के वनिस्पत नए पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या अधिक रही है। स्वास्थ विभाग द्वारा शुक्रवार को जारी किए गए कोरोना रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 35 नए संक्रमित पाए गए हैं जिसके बाद जिले में संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 6379 हो चुका है। वही 10 संक्रमित मरीजों ने कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ होने के बाद विभिन्न कोविड-19 सेंटरों घर वापसी की है। अब जिले में कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 6202 हो चुकी है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 35 नए मरीज मिले है। जबकि 10 मरीज स्वास्थ होकर अपने घर लौटे है। अब यहां संक्रमितों की संख्या 6379 हो गई है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण से स्वस्थ हुए मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6202 हो चुका है। जिसके बाद यहां सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 136 हो गई है। नए मरीजों को आइसोलेट करने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। सीएस ने बताया कि सक्रिय मरीजों में से 04 का इलाज सदर अस्पताल सासाराम व एम्स पटना व एनएमसीएच जमुहार के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में चल रहा है। 132 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

शिवसागर: 150 लोगों की जांच में सभी मिले निगेटिव

शुक्रवार को प्रखंड क्षेत्र के नाद गांव मे कोरोना संक्रमण जांच शिविर का आयोजन किया गया।इस दौरान 150 लोगो का स्वाब जांच एण्टीजन किट द्वारा किया गाया।स्थानीय पीएचसी के बीएचम प्रवीण कुमार ने बताया कि नाद गांव मे कोरोना जांच शिविर के दौरान 150 लोगो का स्वाब टेस्ट किया गया जिसमें सभी लोग निगेटिव पाये गए है। उन्होंने कहा कि धीरे धीरे देश के बाकी हिस्सों में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। प्रखंड के लोगो को त्योहारों और सर्दी के मौसम में ज्यादा सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है। मास्क का इस्तेमाल करें।

