राहत:शिवसागर में 180 लोगों का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट, सभी की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव

शिवसागर4 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड में रविवार को 180 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। स्थानीय बीएचम प्रवीण कुमार के मुताबिक शिवसागर के आस-पास ग्रामीण इलाकों में एण्टीजन रैपिड किट से 70 लोगों के स्वाब को जांचा गया सभी लोग निगेटिव पाये गए। वही 110 लोगों का आरटी- पीसीआर टेस्ट हुआ। जिनके सैम्पल को जांच के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया।

