पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बड़ी समस्या:टॉल नाका पर ही बालू चेकिंग, पूरे दिन लगा जाम

शिवसागर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बालू की ओवरलोडिंग के चलते सामान्य गाड़ियों में सवार लोगों को भी जाम में पिसना पड़ रहा

मंगलवार को प्रसाशनिक अधिकारियों की टीम टॉल के आसपास बालू चेकिंग अभियान चला रही थी जिसका खामियाजा यातायात को भुगतना पड़ा।

सुबह 5 बजे से लेकर देर शाम जाम लगी रही। हालत इतनी बदतर थी कि एनएच 2 से गुजर रही कार, बस और अन्य वाहन सभी लिंक सड़कों पर फंस गई। जिससे लिंक रोड पर भी महाजाम की स्थिति बन गई। शिवसागर से सोनहर पथ, आउवा से कझाव पथ और बेदा से रायपुर चोर पथ सभी पर इस जाम का असर दिखा। प्रखंड का 20 किलोमीटर का लिंक सड़क इस जाम से प्रभावित रहा। जाम का निपटारा करने के लिए स्थानीय पुलिस हर मोड़ पर वाहनों को दिशा निर्देश देते दिखी। लेकिन शाम 5 बजे तक ट्राफिक ज्यो का त्यों जमा रहा। मंगलवार के जाम के दौरान सबसे बड़ी परेशानी गंभीर मरीजो के साथ दिखी जो एम्बुलेंस मे फसे पड़े थे। जिनको इस हालत में घण्टो एक ही जगह रुकना पड़ा।

बीस किलोमीटर लंबा रहा जाम: यह जाम लगभग बीस किलोमीटर लंबा हो गया। जो टाल प्लावा के दोनो तरफ था। पुरब में ताराचंडी से लेकर पश्चिम में शिवसागर तक चला गया था। स्थानीय लोग जो सासाराम के अंदर रोजी रोटी के लिए आते जाते है उन्हे वापस अपने घर लौटना पड़ा। इस जाम कारण सीधा जिला प्रशासन और टॉल प्रसाशन को जाता है। ऊपर से टॉल प्रशासन की खामियां भी जाम में घी डालने वाली हैं। कभी फ़ास्ट टैग का रोना, तो कभी कुछ।

प्रशासन के पास जाम से निबटने को प्लान नहीं
जाम से बेकाबू लोगो ने कहा कि वैसे तो टॉल पर जाम की आम समस्या है लेकिन जिला प्रशासन समाधान की जगह आग में घी डालने का काम करती है। उनके द्वारा ट्रैफिक के भीषण रूप को देखते हुए भी बालू चेकिंग अभियान टॉल पर लगाया जाता है। ना तो इनके पास जेनरल वाहनों के पास होने का प्लान होता है और ना ही लोगो के। मुश्किलों की परवाह। बस अपनी ड्यूटी बजानी है इससे आम जनता को क्या नुकसान है उसका इनके पास कोई लेखा जोखा नही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें