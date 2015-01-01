पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:दो ट्रकों में टक्कर, एक के ड्राइवर की मौत

शिवसागर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग दो जीटी रोड पर गिरधरिया माेड़ के समीप दो ट्रकों के सीधी भिड़ंत में एक के चालक भरत यादव की मौके पर मौत हो गई। घटना लगभग बारह बजे रात की है।

जब बालू लदा एक ट्रक डेहरी की तरफ से बनारस जा रहा था। जिसके पीछे से आ रहे एक स्कार्पियों ने ऐसा चकमा दिया कि उसे बचाने के क्रम में ट्रक को यू टर्न लेना पड़ा। एन वक्त पर दूसरे लेन में सामने से आ रहा गिट्टी लदा एक ट्रक सीधे जा टक्कराया। इस घटना में बालू लदे ट्रक के चालक भरत यादव की मौके पर माैत हो गई। जो कैमूर के अमाव गांव का रहने वाला बताया गया है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद वहां पहुंची शिवसागर पुलिस ने राहत कार्य चलाना शुरू किया। तब तक दोनों लेन में सैकड़ों गाड़ियां आ खड़ी हुई। चालक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद उसके परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। एनएच टू पर रविवार को दिन भर आवागमन बाधित रहा।

चालक को निकालने में घंटों करनी पड़ी मशक्कत
इस घटना के बाद जब दोनों ट्रक आपस में सीधे टकराए थे। उसमें बालू लदे ट्रक के चालक को बाहर निकालने में पुलिस को घंटों मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। खून से लतपथ भरत यादव को लगभग डेढ़ घंटे के प्रयास के बाद बाहर निकाला गया। फिर एम्बुलेंस से सदर अस्पताल सासाराम भेजा गया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि टक्कर इतनी जोरदार हुई थी कि एक धमाके की तरह आवाज निकला और आस-पास के लोग दौड़कर वहां पहुंच गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें