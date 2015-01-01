पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

17 नियोजन इकाइयों का नहीं खुला खाता:12 हजार शिक्षकों को नहीं मिलेगा वेतन

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
जिले के जीरादेई प्रखंड के 17 नियोजन इकाइयों का खाता शुक्रवार को एसबीआई मुख्य ब्रांच में खुल गया है। इसमें 16 पंचायत नियोजन इकाई व एक प्रखंड नियोजन इकाई का खाता है। खाता खुलने के साथ ही जरादेई प्रखंड में पदस्थापित नियोजित शिक्षकों के अक्टूबर माह का वेतन भुगतान का रास्ता आसान हो गया है। लेकिन अभी भी 11 प्रखंडों में पदस्थापित नियोजन इकाइयों का खा नहीं खुला है। इस वजह से 11 शिक्षकों के वेतन भुगतान लम्बित है। जिले में 316 नियोजन इकाइयां हंै। जिसका खाता नई नियमावली के तहत एसबीआई में खाता खोलना है। पंचायत नियोजन इकाई का खाता पंचायत सचिव के हस्ताक्षर से खुलना है। लेकिन पंचायत सचिव खाता खोलने में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखा रहे है। कई पंचायत सचिव को इस बात की भी जानकारी नहीं है कि उसे खाता खोलने के लिए क्या प्रक्रिया अपनानी है। हालांकि डीपीओ स्थापना राजेन्द्र सिंह ने 22 अक्टूबर को सभी नियोजन इकाइयों को पत्र जारी कर एसबीआई में खाता खोलने के लिए निर्देश जारी किया है। इसके पहले भी पत्र जारी किया गया है। लेकिन इस पत्र का असर नियोजन इकाइयों पर नहीं पड़ रहा है। इस वजह से 11 हजार शिक्षकों के बीच मायूसी है। उन्हे पर्व के मौके पर भी वेतन मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है। कारण कि जबतक एसबीआई में खाता नहीं खुलेगा, तब तक वेतन का भुगतान किसी भी हालत में नहीं होगा। इधर, गोरेयकोठी प्रखंड के 22 नियोजन इकाइयों के खोता खोलने की प्रक्रिया एसबीआई में चल रही है। उम्मीद है कि गोरेयाकोठी प्रखंड के नियोजन इकाइयों का खाता शनिवार को खुल जाएगा। इसके बाद गोरेयाकोठी के नियोजित शिक्षकों के भी वेतन भुगतान का रास्ता साफ हो जाएगा। इसके बाद भी 17 प्रखंडों का खाता नहीं खुलने से शिक्षकों के बीच नाराजगी है। इधर, प्रखंडों में पदस्थापित बीईओ द्वारा भी इस संदर्भ में सक्रियता नहीं दिखाई जा रही है। इस वजह से प्रखंड नियोजन इकाई का भी खाता खुलने में विलम्ब हो रहा है।

