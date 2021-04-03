पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंटर परीक्षा:271 परीक्षार्थी इंटर परीक्षा में नहीं हुए शामिल, एक परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित

सीवान3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के 29 और महाराजगंज के सात केंद्रों पर हो रही परीक्षा

सीवान शहर के 29 व महाराजगंज के 7 केन्द्रों पर गुरुवार को चौथे दिन भी इंटर की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त हुई। एक फरवरी से साइंस की परीक्षा शुरू हुई थी। चार फरवरी से कॉमर्स की भी परीक्षा शुरू हो गई। साइंस व कॉमर्स में अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा हुई। यह परीक्षा पहली पाली में होने की वजह से बच्चे सुबह आठ बजे ही केन्द्रों के पास पहुंचने लगे थे। परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकलने पर साइंस के परीक्षार्थियों ने बताया कि कई सवाल आसान थे। लेकिन चार- चार अंकों के दो सवाल काफी उलझाऊ थे। सवालाें में व्याख्या ज्यादा करनी थी। उस सिलेबस की पढ़ाई नहीं हुई थी। यह सवाल सेक्शन बी के एक और दो नम्बर था। इसका जवाब लिखने में अधिकर परीक्षार्थियों को परेशानी हुई। इधर, प्रथम पाली में 26662 परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा में शामिल होना था। लेकिन 26391 परीक्षार्थी ही शामिल हुए। जबकि 271 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित हो गए। जबकि कदाचार करते डीएवी पीजी कॉलेज में एक परीक्षार्थी को निस्कासित किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें