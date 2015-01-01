पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता जरूरी:काेराेना जांच के लिए हर दिन लिये जाएंगे 5100 सैंपल

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कोरोना के मामलों में आ रही है कमी, शारीरिक दूरी और मास्क उपयोग ही है इससे बचाव का उपाय

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले धीरे-धीरे कम हो रहे हैं। इससे ठीक होने वाले व्यक्तियों की संख्या में भी लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा किए गए प्रयास का परिणाम देखने को मिल रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. यदुवंश शर्मा ने पत्र जारी कर सभी प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों व स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधकों को निर्देश दिया है कि कोरोना की जांच में तेजी लाएं। जिलास्तर से निर्धारित लक्ष्य के अनुरूप हीं कोरोना जांच कराना सुनिश्चित करें। सिविल सर्जन ने जिले के सभी प्रखंडों मे प्रखंडवार लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है। जिले में 5100 से अधिक जांच का लक्ष्य प्रतिदिन रखा गया है। जिसके अनुरूप कार्य किया जा रहा है। व्यापक स्तर पर टेस्टिंग व सैंपल कलेक्शन का कार्य चल रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. शर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में तीन तरीके से कोरोना की जांच की जा रही है। पहला रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट कीट, दूसरा ट्रूनेट जांच मशीन व तीसरा आरटी-पीसीआर के माध्यम से जांच किया जा रहा है। आरटीपीसीआर के लिए सैंपल लेकर पटना भेजा जाता है। उसका रिपोर्ट पटना से आता है। जबकि एंटीजन व ट्रूनेट मशीन का जांच रिपोर्ट प्रखंड स्तर पर हीं मिल जाता है।

गांवस्तर पर की जा रही है कोरोना की जांच
सीएस डॉ. शर्मा ने कहा कि अब जिले के गांव स्तर पर भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा कैंप लगाकर कोरोना का जांच की जा रही है। प्रशिक्षित चिकित्साकर्मियों के द्वारा रैपिड एंटिजन टेस्ट कीट के माध्यम से कोरोना का जांच की जा रही है। जिसका रिपोर्ट तुरंत बता दिया जाता है। क्षेत्र में लोगों को जागरूक करने एवं कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर गांव के प्रतिनिधियों के द्वारा जागरूक करने पर गांव में बेहतर माहौल है। कोरोना वायरस की रोकथाम व बचाव के दिशा में सभी बेहतर कार्य कर रहे है।

सतर्कता में नहीं रखें कोई कमी
संक्रमण से रिकवरी रेट के आंकड़ें उत्साहजनक जरूर हैं, लेकिन सर्तकता में जरा सी चूक स्थिति बिगड़ सकती है। इसलिए कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए सुरक्षात्मक उपाय को अभी अपनी आदतों में शामिल रखें। जैसे घर से बाहर निकलने पर मास्क का इस्तेमाल, घर वापस आने पर हाथ को साबुन से 40 सेकेंड धोना, शारीरिक दूरी का पालन आदि नियमों व एहतियातों को अपना कर ही कोरोना वायरस पर विजय पाया जा सकता है।

4666 की जांच में चार संक्रमित
जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में हुए कोविड-19 जांच में 04 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले हैं। सदर अस्पताल के ट्रु नेट लैब में जांच में एक व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला है। पटना से आई आरटीपीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट में एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित नहीं मिला है। मंगलवार को 4666 व्यक्तियों की जांच गए रैपिड एंटीजन किट से की गई। जांच के दौरान 04 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिलें। इस दौरान 123 व्यक्तियों का सैंपल ट्रु नेट एवं 429 व्यक्तियों का सैंपल आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए या गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 300 तथा ट्रु नेट जांच के लिए 175 सैंपल का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था।जिले में अब तक 3 लाख 64 हजार 194 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है।

