विधानसभा चुनाव:51.88 प्रतिशत मतदान, 2015 से 3 फीसदी कम

सीवान4 घंटे पहले
बसंतपुर| उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय राजापुर बाया भाग बूथ संख्या 224 पर खड़ीं महिलाएं।
  • आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बनाए गए 3571 मतदान केंद्रों में शांतिपूर्ण हुई वोटिंग, कोरोना से बचने का भी रखा गया था ख्याल

विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में सीवान जिले के 8 सीटों के लिए मतदान शांतिपूर्ण हुआ। इस दौरान 12 लाख 72 हजार 886 मतदाताओं ने 111 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला इवीएम मशीन में बंद कर दिया। इसमें 106 पुरुष तथा 05 महिला उम्मीदवार हैं। मतदान के लिए जिले में कुल 3571 मतदान केन्द्र बनाए गए थे। जिला निवार्चन पदाधिकारी अमित कुमार पाण्डेय के अनुसार शाम छह बजे तक 51.88 फीसद मतदान हुआ है। इसमें 112 महाराजगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सबसे अधिक 54.05% मत हुए है तो सबसे कम 111 गोरेयाकोठी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 50.03% मत डाला गया है। मतदान के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के दिशानिर्देश का सख्ती से पालन किया गया। कोरोना संक्रमित या मानक से अधिक तापमान वाले मतदाताओं को अंतिम घंटे में मतदान करना का मौका मिला। जिले के मतदाताओं में 12 लाख 78 हजार 861 पुरुष और 11 लाख 74 हजार 540 महिला मतदाता हैं। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर हैंड सेनेटाइजर, गलब्स, थर्मल स्कैनर आदि की मुकम्मल व्यवस्था के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिग का पालन करते हुए मतदान प्रक्रिया पूरी कराई गई। मालूम हो कि आगामी दस नवंबर को काउंटिंग के बाद परिणाम सामने आयेगा। इधर चुनाव खत्म होते ही हार जीत के आकलन का बाजार भी गर्म हो गया है।डीएम ने सफलापूर्वक चुनाव संपन्न कराने पर सभी अधिकारियों को बधाई देते हुए कहा है कि यह एक टीम वर्क का नतीजा है। कर्मी, अधिकारी और मीडिया का पूरा साथ मिला है। उन्होंने सफलतापूर्वक चुनाव संपन्न कराने जाने की सूचना देते कहा कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण काल में भी मतदाताओं का जोश दिखा है।

हरिहांस में मतदान को ले समर्थकों में विवाद

सीवान| रघुनाथपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के हुसैनगंज थाने के हरिहांस गांव में दो मतदान को लेकर दो गुटों के बीच तनाव हो गया। हालांकि यह तनाव मतदान केन्द्र से दूर हुआ। अपने-अपने पक्ष में वोट डलवाने के चक्कर में दो प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकाें के बीच तनातनी की स्थिति रही। माहौल गरम होने के बाद गांव के ही कुछ लोगों के हस्तक्षेप से मामला शांत हुआ। इसके कुछ देर बाद दूसरे बूथ पर भी दो प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के बीच विवाद हो गया। वहां पर भी किसी तरह लोगोें के प्रयास से मामला शांत हुआ। दूसरी ओर जिले के रघुनाथपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एमएस हाई स्कूल में बनाए गए तीन बूथों में से एक बूथ पर सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात नहीं थे।

जनप्रतिनिधियों ने किया मताधिकार का उपयोग

सीवान| जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जनप्रतिनिधि भी मतदाताओं के साथ कतार में लगकर अपना-अपना वोट का प्रयोग करते नजर आए। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने महाराजगंज प्रखंड के बलिया कर्णपुरा स्थित राहुल उच्च विद्यालय परिसर में बने मतदान केंद्र पर अपने मत का प्रयोग किया। इसी तरह पूर्व सांसद ओर सीवान सदर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एनडीए प्रत्याशी ओमप्रकाश यादव ने हसनपुरा प्रखंड के लहेजी, जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष संगीता देवी सदर प्रखंड के सरसा गांव, पूर्व एमएलसी मनोज सिंह व राजद नेत्री हिना शहाब प्रतापपुर, नगर परिषद के सभापति सिंधु सिंह राम नगर में अपना मत का प्रयोग किया।

पिछली बार से तीन प्रतिशत कम वोटिंग

सीवान| विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर किए गए प्रचार और चलाए गए जागरुकता अभियान से वोटिंग प्रतिशत बढ़ाने में अधिकारियों को सफलता नहीं मिली। इस बाबत जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी अमित कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में 54.27 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। इसमें महिलाओं की भागीदारी 60.77 और पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या 48.57 प्रतिशत थी। यानि पिछली बार महिला वोटरों ने प्रतिशत बढ़ाया था। इसबार 51.88 लोगों ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। इस लिहाज से इसबार करीब तीन फीसदी कम वोटिंग हुई है। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि इसबार भी महिलाएं ही आगे रहेंगी।

