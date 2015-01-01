पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Siwan
  • 8 Months Later, The Markets Are Bright: Crowds Of Customers Gathered In Siwan's Markets, Shopkeepers Said Now Freedom From Business Exile

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपों का त्योहार:8 माह बाद बाजारों में रौनक: सीवान के बाजारों में उमड़ी ग्राहकों की भीड़, दुकानदार बोले- अब व्यापारिक वनवास से मिली मुक्ति

सीवान39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीवान के बाजारों में ज्यादातर लोगों ने चेहरे पर मास्क नहीं लगा रखा था, यह लापरवाही भारी न पड़ जाए
  • बाजार में सोना व चांदी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स समान‚ मोबाइल‚ रेडीमेड कपड़ों और खाने पीने के सामान की बिक्री बढ़ी

मार्च महीने से कोरोना संकट के चलते ठप पड़े कारोबार को पंच पर्व दीवाली पर नई संजीवनी मिली है। करीब आठ माह गुरुवार को धनतेरस के पर्व पर बाजारों में रौनक दिखी। भीड़ को देखकर व्यापारी भी उत्साहित हैं। व्यापारी को अब उम्मीद है.कि 8 महीने के व्यापारिक वनवास से उन्हें अब मुक्ति मिल जाएगी। हालांकि इस दौरान लोग कोरोना को लेकर बेहद लापरवाह दिखे। ज्यादातर लोगों ने चेहरे पर मास्क नहीं लगा रखा था। यह लापरवाही लोगों के लिए भारी पड़ सकती है।
सीवान के कपड़ा बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़
मान्यता के अनुसार, धनतेरस पर बर्तनों के अलावा सोने-चांदी के सामान खरीदारी की जाती है। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को सीवान के नगर थाना रोड‚ बड़ी मस्जिद‚ राजेन्द्र पथ‚ सोनार टोली, रजिस्ट्री कचहरी रोड, जेपी चौक इत्यादि बाजारों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है और लोग जमकर खरीदारी भी कर रहे हैं। बाजार में गणेश लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति के साथ साथ सोना व चांदी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स समान‚ मोबाइल‚ रेडीमेड कपड़ों और खाने पीने के सामान की बिक्री बढ़ गई है। जिसके चलते व्यापारियों के चेहरे पर खुशी देखने को मिल रही है। घरों को दीयों के साथ बिजली की झालरों से सजाया गया है।

दरबार रोड के कपड़ा व्यापारी रूपकला साड़ी सेंटर के मालिक ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के बाद दीपावली व धनतेरस के पर्व को लेकर हम सब व्यापारी चिंतित थे। क्योंकि यह त्यौहार इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बाजार व सर्राफा बाजार के लिए सबसे बड़े पर्व है।

प्रतीक हीरो के मालिक अभिषेक आनंद ने कहा कि, इस पर्व में जितना हम साल भर में माल बेचते हैं, वह माल 2 या 3 दिन के अंदर ही बिक जाता है। लेकिन करोना को लेकर मन में व्यापार को लेकर चिंता बनी हुई थी। पर बेहद खुशी की बात है कारोबार बढ़िया हो रहा है।

भारत फर्नीचर के मालिक सलमान सहित कई अन्य कारोबारियों का कहना है कि कोरोना काल में हुई आर्थिक चोट की काफी कुछ भरपाई इस त्योहारी सीजन में होने की उम्मीद है।

मॉडर्न फर्नीचर के मालिक पंकज कुमार पांडेय ने कहा कि बाजार अपने पुराने रंग में लौट रहा है। सुबह सात बजे से ही मार्केट खुल जाती है और देर रात तक मार्केट में चहल-पहल बनी रहती है।

आज धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा दीपों का त्योहार दीपावली
हसनपुरा| प्रखंड क्षेत्र में दीपों का पर्व दीपावली पारंपरिक एवं हर्षोल्लास के साथ आज शनिवार को मनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रखंडवासियों द्वारा पूरी तैयारियां की हैं। घरों एवं प्रतिष्ठानों की सफाई के साथ उनकी रंगाई-पोताई का काम पूरा हो चुका है। आवासों के मुख्य द्वार पर रंगोली अपनी छटा बिखेरेंगी। पर्व के अवसर पर शुभ मुहूर्त में गणेश-लक्ष्मी की पूजा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। दीवाली के त्योहार पर रोशनी का अलग ही महत्व है। रोशनी के लिए पारंपरिक तरीकों में दीयों को सबसे ज्यादा तवज्जो दी जाती है। बच्चे पटाखा जलाने को लेकर काफी उत्साहित दिख रहे हैं। क्षेत्र में दीपावली को लेकर लोगों का उत्साह देखते ही बन रहा है। पर्व को लेकर घरों की विशेष साज-सज्जा की गयी है। घरों को दीयों के साथ बिजली की झालरों से सजाया गया है जो शाम होते ही झिलमिला उठेंगे।

दीपावली को लेकर जमकर हुई खरीदारी, बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़
दरौंदा| दीपों का त्योहार दीपावली को लेकर बाजार जगमग हो चुका है। घरों को सजाने के लिए झालर, बत्ती और अन्य इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान की बिक्री बढ़ गई है। कोरोना संक्रमण की मार से काफी हद तक मुक्ति मिलने पर लंबे समय के बाद बाजार गुलजार होने से व्यापारियों के चेहरे अब खिल रहे है। इलाके के सभी बाजार भी दीपावली से संबंधित वस्तुओं से पट-सा गया है। लोगों के द्वारा जरूरी सामान की खरीददारी भी की जा रही है। त्योहार की तैयारी को लेकर बाजार में चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। रंग-बिरंगे बिजली के बल्बों से लेकर अन्य सजावटी सामान की बहुतायत दिख रही है। मिट्टी के दिये भी बाजार में नजर आने भी लगे है। धनदायी लक्ष्मीे और भगवान गणेश की छोटी मूर्तियां भी बाजार में दिख रही है। फिलहाल कुल मिला-जुलाकर बाजार में भी उत्सव-सा माहौल कायम है।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें