पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:13.5 करोड़ की लागत से बनी 8.650 किमी सड़क, जाम से मिलेगी निजात

सीवान2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क का उद्घाटन करते पथ निर्माण मंत्री मंगल पांडेय व अन्य
  • शहरी क्षेत्र में चार सड़कों को जोड़ने का करती है काम, 7.15 किमी में हुआ है बिटुमिनस कार्य, 2.5 किलोमीटर में पेभर ब्लॉक व 1.5 किमी में पीक्यूसी कन्क्रीट कार्य

शहरी क्षेत्र में पथ निर्माण विभाग ने एनएच-85 के बचे हुए भाग का 8.650 किलोमीटर के क्षेत्र में सुदृढ़ीकरण कार्य करीब 13 करोड़ 5 लाख 45 हजार की लागत से कराया है। इस कार्य को पूरा होने के बाद राजेंद्र पथ के मुख्य सड़क पर जहां एक तरफ जाम से लोगों को निजात मिलने जा रही है तो दूसरी ओर बरसात के दिनों में जर्जर सड़क होने से होने वाली दुर्घटनाओं में काफी कमी आएगी। यह सड़क सीवान शहर में राष्ट्रीय उच्च पथ एनएच 531 व राज्यस्तरीय पथों एसएच-47, 73 और 89 को जोड़ती है। इस कार्य को पूरा होने पर बुधवार को तरवारा मोड के समीप योजना का उद्घाटन पथ निर्माण मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने किया। इसके पूर्व मंत्री का स्वागत मुख्य अभियंता उत्तर संतोष कुमार, अधीक्षण अभियंता उद्रानंद विश्वास और कार्यपालक अभियंता प्रभास चंद्र, एसडीओ इरफान अनवर ने बूके देकर किया। पथ मंत्री ने कहा कि पिछले पंद्रह साल में पथ निर्माण विभाग की चुनौतियों को आसान किया गया है। पहले सड़क के जगह पर गड्ढा था लेकिन अब सड़कों की स्थिति बेहतर है। हम ऐसी सड़क का निर्माण कराने में लगे हुए हैं, जिससे गाड़ियां कम से कम समय में गंतव्य स्थान तक पहुंच सकें। इस सड़क के निर्माण के दौरान 1.5 किलोमीटर पीक्यूसी कन्क्रीट कार्य चौड़ीकरण के साथ, 2.5 किलोमीटर पेभर ब्लॉक कार्य, 7.15 किलोमीटर बिटुमिनस कार्य और सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर साईनेज, पोल पेंटिंग, रोड मार्किंग का भी कार्य कराया गया है। मौके पर सांसद कविता सिंह, विधायक कर्णजीत सिंह, देवेशकांत सिंह आिद मौजूद थे।

सिसवन ढ़ाला पथ का चौड़ीकरण अंतिम चरण में
शहरी क्षेत्र के सबसे जर्जर सड़क हरदिया मोड़ से सिसवन ढ़ाला पथ का चौड़ीकरण एवं मजबूतीकरण कार्य अंतिम चरण में चल रहा है। इस सड़क पर पैदल तो चलना दूर का बात था। गाड़ियों को जाने में भी काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। पूरा सड़क गढ्‌ढ़ा के साथ-साथ जल जमाव में परिवर्तन हो गया था। इसके बाद कार्यपालक अभियंता प्रभास चंद्र के प्रयासों से कार्य शुरू हुआ। करीब 2 किलोमीटर के कार्य कराने में करीब 13 करोड़ 5 लाख रूपया खर्च किया जा रहा है। इस सड़क के जर्जर होने से मोहल्लेवासियों को भी काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता था। इसके अलावा आंदर तीयर पथ पर 30 करोड़ 41 लाख 82 हजार, मांझी-बरौली पथ पर 91 करोड़ 1 लाख 70 हजार और दरौंदा महाराजगंज पथ के चौड़ीकरण व मजबूतीकरण कार्य पर 7 करोड़ 60 लाख 86 हजार रूपया खर्च किया जा रहा है।

दो सड़कों का चौड़ीकरण एवं मजबूतीकरण कार्य जल्द ही किया जाएगा शुरू
जिले के बदली मोड़ से अंगौता पथ करीब 5.525 किलोमीटर सड़क का चौड़ीकरण व मजबूतीकरण कार्य 13 करोड़ 24 लाख 13 हजार की लागत से कराया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही तितरा नौतन जगदीशपुर पथ का भी 13 किलोमीटर का कार्य 33 करोड़ 76 लाख 26 हजार की लागत से पूरा होगा। इन दोनों कार्यो को लेकर पथ निर्माण विभाग के माध्यम से विभागीय प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। इस प्रक्रिया को पूरा होते ही दोनों सड़कों पर काम लग जाएगा। जिससे लोगों को जर्जर सड़क से निजात मिल जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें