अगलगी कि घटना:मैरवा में आग लगने से 9 दुकानें जलकर राख, लाखों की क्षति

मैरवा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मैरवा मेन रोड में नगर धर्मशाला के पास स्थित दुकानों में मंगलवार की सुबह आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर राख हो गया। दिन के 11 बजे दुकानों से जोरदार लपटें निकलने लगीं। अाग से 9 दुकानें जली हैं। ये दुकानें कपड़े की थीं। जलने वाली दुकानंे राजेश जायसवाल, जितेंद्र यादव, पन्नालाल प्रसाद, रामचन्द्र प्रसाद, शंभू प्रसाद , मुन्ना खान, जमीला खातून तथा गौरी शंकर तिवारी की हैं। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि आग की लपटें पहले रूई की दुकान से निकलनी शुरू हुईं। इसकी चपेट में 9 दुकानें आ गईं। स्थानीय लोगों ने फायर विभाग तथा मैरवा थाने को कई बार सूचित किया लेकिन काफी देर बाद दमकल की गाड़ी पहुंच सकी। इसके चलते आग पर काबू पाने में परेशानी हुई। पुलिस भी देर पहुंची। इसके कारण लोगों में आक्रोश देखा गया। ऐसा अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि इस घटना में लगभग 20 लाख की संपत्ति जल कर खाक हो गयी है। पिछले वर्ष दिसंबर में भी इन दुकानों में आग लगी थी, जिसकी वजह से सब कुछ जलकर खाक हो गया था।

