दुर्घटना:सामने से आ रहे ट्रक में घुसे बाइक सवार परीक्षार्थी, एक की गई जान, दूसरा गंभीर

सीवान4 घंटे पहले
  • सीवान-मैरवा पथ पर सूता फैक्टरी के पास हुई घटना, कोहरे के कारण बाइक हुई अनियंत्रित
  • मंगलवार को नहीं थी जान गंवाए परीक्षार्थी की परीक्षा, दोस्त को समय पर केंद्र तक पहुंचाने के लिए बाइक से लेकर आ रहा था सीवान शहर

सीवान-मैरवा मुख्य पथ पर सूता फैक्टरी के पास मंगलवार की सुबह सड़क दुर्घटना में बाइक सवार परीक्षार्थी की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। जबकि दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल है। घायल परीक्षार्थी को स्थानीय लोगों ने इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया और परिजनों को सौंप दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार मैरवा थाना क्षेत्र के कबीरपुर निवासी हीरानंद राजभर के पुत्र चंदन राजभर का इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा नगर के वीएम उच्च विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रथम पाली में थी। उसे परीक्षा दिलाने के लिए उसके ही गांव का दोस्त हरेराम राजभर का पुत्र सुनील राजभर बाइक से लेकर आ रहा था। सुनील भी इंटर की परीक्षा दे रहा है लेकिन मंगलवार को उसकी परीक्षा नहीं थी। वह जैसे ही सूता फैक्टरी के पास पहुंचा कि उसकी बाइक अधिक कुहासे के कारण अनियंत्रित हो गयी। इससे विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे ट्रक में दोनों घुस गए। इससे बाइक चला रहे सुनील राजभर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी। घायल चंदन को लोगों ने इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गयी। कुछ देर के लिए मुख्य सड़क पर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। दुर्घटना के बाद चालक कुछ दूर आगे जाकर ट्रक छोड़कर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया है। शव का पोस्टमार्टम सीवान सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया।

चार बहन और दो भाइयों में बड़ा था मृतक: सूता फैक्टरी के समीप दुर्घटना के शिकार सुनील दो भाइयों व चार बहनों में सबसे बड़ा था। इधर, उसकी मौत के बाद से माता सकैशिया देवी, भाई अनिल राजभर, बहन पूनम, सुनम, नीलम और सैंपी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष संगीता देवी, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता श्रीनिवास यादव सहित अन्य ने सदर अस्पताल पहुंचकर परिजनों को ढाढ़स बंधाया।

ट्रक के धक्के से कार क्षतिग्रस्त
सूता फैक्टरी के समीप एक दूसरी सड़क दुर्घटना में एक ट्रक के धक्के से कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गयी है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कार को थाने लेकर आयी है,लेकिन इस घटना में किसी को चोट नहीं आयी है। लगातार कुहासे के कारण मार्ग दुर्घटना की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी हो गयी है। सीवान-तरवारा मुख्यमार्ग पर भी एक बाइक व कार के धक्के में भगवानपुरहाट के राजेश कुमार घायल हो गए हैं। उसका भी इलाज कराया गया।

एक को दी थी भौतिक की परीक्षा
सुनील राजभर एमएस इंटर कॉलेज मैरवा के इंटरमीडिएट का छात्र था। उसकी भी परीक्षा चल रहा है। वह परीक्षा के पहले दिन एक फरवरी को वीएम उच्च विद्यालय स्थित परीक्षा केंद्र पर भौतिक विज्ञान की परीक्षा दी थी। इसके बाद उसकी दूसरी परीक्षा 03 फरवरी को थी। उस दिन उसका रसायन शास्त्र की परीक्षा थी। इसी बीच उसकी सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत ने हर किसी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। उसकी मौत की सूचना मिलते ही काफी संख्या में लोग सदर अस्पताल पहुंचकर परिजनों को ढाढ़स बंधा रहे थे।

करंट लगने से तरकुल पेड़ से गिरा अधेड़, मौत

भगवानपुर हाट| मिरजुमला गांव में मंगलवार को हाइटेंशन तार की चपेट में आने से तरकुल के पेड़ से गिरकर अधेड़ की मौत हो गई। मृतक नथुनी चौधरी के पुत्र 55 वर्षीय मोहन चौधरी था। बताया जा रहा है कि वह पेड़ पर करीब एक बजे दिन में चढ़े थे। उसी समय पेड़ के पास से गुजरा हाईटेंशन बिजली के तार की चपेट में अा गए। इससे वह नीचे गिर गए। खेत में काम कर रहे लाेग उन्हें गिरते देखा ताे उनकी अाेर अाए। तबतक उनकी मौत हो गई थी। मौत की सूचना मिलते ही गांव में कोहराम मच गया। पति की मौत की खबर मिलते ही पत्नी देवंती देवी बेसुध हो गई। उन्हें संभालने के लिए पड़ोस की महिलाएं पहुंची हुई थीं। उनकी अाठ संतानें हैं। इसमें रमेश चौधरी, राकेश चौधरी सहित सभी बच्चों की शादी हाे चुकी है।

