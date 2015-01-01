पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलर्ट:मतगणना को लेकर हसनपुरा में प्रशासन अलर्ट

हसनपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • चुनाव नतीजों पर टिकीं सबकी निगाहें, अफवाह फैलाने व बदमाशी करने पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई

अरंडा, हसनपुरा, उसरी बुजुर्ग, पियाउर, सहुली, रजनपुरा, तेलकथू, शेखपुरा, गायघाट, पकड़ी, हरपुर कोटवा, लहेजी, फलपुरा व मन्द्रपाली सहित अन्य गांवों में आज सभी की निगाहें बिहार विधानसभा 2020 चुनाव को लेकर हुए मतगणना पर रहेंगी। जिसको देखते हुए प्रशासन भी कमर कसकर अलर्ट हो चुका है। क्षेत्र के सभी चौक-चौराहों पर प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों की नियुक्ति की गई है। ताकि किसी भी तरह का कोई विवाद न हो सके। इस संदर्भ में बीडीओ डॉ दीपक कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि क्षेत्र के सभी चौक-चौराहों पर आज मंगलवार को होनेवाले मतगणना को ले प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारी की नियुक्ति की गई है। ताकि कोई तरह के अप्रिय घटना न घट सके। साथ ही उन्होंने क्षेत्र के लोगों से अपील कर कहा है कि चाहे जो भी परिणाम हो शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से व सौहार्द बनाये रखना है। अगर किसी भी तरह के कोई शिकायत मिलती है तो उसके खिलाफ उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

चौपाल से लेकर चाय दुकान तक जीत और हार पर चर्चा

सिसवन| विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद प्रखंड क्षेत्र के लोग अब अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा प्रस्तुत करने में लगे हैं। अपने चौपालों से लेकर हर चौक-चौराहों की चाय की दुकानों पर अपने-अपने उम्मीदवारों की जीत का तर्क देने में जुटे हैं। एक्जिट पोल महागठबंधन के पक्ष में दिखाए जाने से इस गठबंधन के लोग काफी उत्साहित हैं। वे अपने उम्मीदवार की जीत सुनिश्चित मानकर मंत्री बनने की बात भी बोल रहे हैं। जबकि, राजग गठबंधन के लोग एक्जिट पोल को झूठ बतला रहे हैं। इनलोगों का कहना है कि इस बार भी नीतीश कुमार ही मुख्यमंत्री होगें। इसके साथ ही उनका उम्मीदवार भारी मतों से विजय हासिल कर अच्छे विभाग का मंत्री बनेगें। परिणाम आने में अभी कुछ ही समय रह गया है, लेकिन समर्थक अपने तर्कों से अपनी जीत का दावा प्रस्तुत करने में विरोधी से पीछे नहीं रहना चाहते। नतीजा क्या आता है और जीत का ताज किसके सिर सजेगा, इसका पता तो दस नवंबर को मतगणना का परिणाम आने के बाद ही पता चल पाएगा।

चौक-चौराहों पर पुलिस की नजर
भगवानपुर हाट । बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का मतगणना मंगलवार को होने के बाद परिणाम घोषित होने पर क्षेत्र में किसी भी तरह की अनहोनी पर नियंत्रण रखने के उद्देश्य से पुलिस प्रशासन काफी सक्रिय दिखने लगा है। थाना क्षेत्र के सभी प्रमुख बाजारों, चौक चौराहों तथा वैसे अतिसंवेदनशील स्थानों पर पुलिस की पैनी नजर है। थानाध्यक्ष विपिन कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिसकर्मी अलर्ट हैं।

