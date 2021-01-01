पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:कोरोना संक्रमित क्षेत्र में एंटीबॉडी डेवलप की होगी जांच, 500 लोगों के लिए जाएंगे सैंपल

  • आईजीआईएमएस भेजा जाएगा सैंपल, 27 से 30 जनवरी तक चलेगा सर्वे

जिले में कोरोना वायरस से निजात दिलाने के लिए विभागीय स्तर पर हर संभव प्रयास किया जा रहा है। टीकाकरण के साथ ही अब विभाग लोगों का सर्वे कराने की तैयारी कर चुका है। सेरे सर्वे कराया जाएगा। इसमें यह जानकारी मिल सकेगी कि कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ एंटी बॉर्डी कितना विकासित हुआ है। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव ने दिशा निर्देश दिया है। इसके अनुसार, जिले के पांच प्रखंडों में सर्वे करना है। प्रधान सचिव ने कहा है कि जहां पर सबसे ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले थे, उन्हीं प्रखंडों का चयन करना है। प्रधान सचिव के निर्देश के आलोक में सिविल सर्जन डॉ. यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने पांच प्रखंडों का चयन किया है। इसमें सीवान शहर व सदर, रघुनाथपुर, दरौली, महाराजगंज,हुसैनगंज प्रखंड शामिल है। इस प्रखंड के प्रभारी चिकित्सा प्रभारियों को सिविल सर्जन ने निर्देश दिया है कि वे दो गांवों का चयन करें, जहां पर सर्वे के दौरान सैम्पल लेने का काम किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक प्रत्येक गांव या मोहल्ले से 18 साल से ऊपर के लोगों का 40 सैम्पल लिया जाएगा। इस तरह पूरे जिले में चार सौ लोगों को सैम्पल लिया जाएगा। जबकि एक सौ स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे। इस सैम्पल को जांच के लिए आईजीएमएस पटना भेजा जाएगा। सर्वे का काम 27 जनवरी से 30 जनवरी तक किया जाएगा। इसके बाद यह पता चल जाएगा कि क्षेत्र में कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लोगों का एंटी बॉर्डी कितना डेवलप हुआ है। जहां पर सैम्पल का कलेक्शन करना है, उस प्रखंड के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी को गांव या मोहल्ले का चयन करने को कहा गया है।

5 लाख, 73 हजार, 249 लोगों की हुई जांच
इधर, अभी तक जिले में 5 लाख, 73 हजार, 249 लोगों के सैम्पल की जांच कराई गई है। डीपीएम ठाकुर विश्वमोहन ने बताया कि इसमें अभी तक 4662 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए है। जबकि अभी तक 4621 लोग स्वस्थ्य हो गए है। अभी तक मरने वालों की संख्या 35 है। छह लोगों का इलाज होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहा है। इसमें आरएमआरआई पटना में 70368 लोगों के सैम्पल जांच कराई गई है। वहीं सदर अस्पताल स्थित ट्रूनेट मशीन से 26491 व रैपिड एंटीजन कीट से 4 लाख, 76 हजार 390 सैम्पल की जांच कराई गई है।

जिले में कोविड-19 जांच में छह व्यक्ति मिला संक्रमित

सीवान| जिले में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोविड-19 जांच में 06 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला हैं। सदर अस्पताल के ट्रु नेट लैब में जांच के दौरान 03 व्यक्ति संक्रमित नहीं मिले। पटना से आयी आरटी पीसीआर रिपोर्ट में एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना से नहीं संक्रमित मिले हैं। सोमवार को जिले में 1661 लोगों का रैपिड एंटीजन किट से जांच किया गया। जांच में 03 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला। इस दौरान ट्रु नेट जांच के लिए 73 तथा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 349 सैंपल लिए गए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 450 तथा ट्रु नेट जांच के लिए 175 सैंपल का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था। जिले में अब तक 5 लाख 75 हजार 332 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इसमें 70 हजार 717 आरटी पीसीआर, 26564 ट्रु नेट तथा 4 लाख 76 हजार 390 सैंपल की रैपिड एंटीजन किट से हुआ है। इसमें 4662 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है.इसमें से करीब 4621 व्यक्ति कोरोना से जंग जीत चुके हैं। करीब 40 कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। जिले में अभी 06 व्यक्ति कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित
स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय का कहना है कि आम लोगों पर किसी भी वैक्सीन के प्रयोग से पहले वैक्सीन कंपनी द्वारा किये गए समस्त परीक्षणों की जांच ड्रग नियामक द्वारा की जाती है। जांच के परिणाम के बाद ही दवा कंपनी को वैक्सीन के प्रयोग का लाइसेंस प्रदान किया जाता है। सभी लाइसेंस प्राप्त कोरोना वैक्सीन सुरक्षित और प्रभावकारी है। देश में शुरू की गई वैक्सीन उतनी ही प्रभावी है जितनी अन्य देशों द्वारा विकसित वैक्सीन का परीक्षण के विभिन्न चरणों से इसकी सुरक्षा और प्रभाव कार्य सुनिश्चित किया है।

