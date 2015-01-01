पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आइएमए का डॉक्टर विरोध:आईएमए के डॉक्टर रहे हड़ताल पर आयुष डॉक्टरों ने भी चलाया ओपीडी

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
ओपीडी में इलाज करते आयुष डॉक्टर।
  • आयुष चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी करने की मान्यता मिलने पर आईएमए ने इसके खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा
  • चिकित्सा सेवा पर पड़ा असर, सरकारी अस्पतालों में जाकर लोगोें ने कराया इलाज

आयुष डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने की अनुमति मिलने के बाद आइएमए के डॉक्टर विरोध कर रहे है। सरकार के इस फैसले के खिलाफ आईएमए के डॉक्टर शुक्रवार को हड़ताल पर रहे। इससे चिकित्सा सेवा पर काफी असर पड़ा। हालांकि सरकारी अस्पतालों में व आयुष डॉक्टरों द्वारा ओपीडी सेवा चलाए जाने की वजह से मरीजों को राहत हुई। मरीज सरकारी अस्पतालों में तथा आयुष डॉक्टरों के पास जाकर इलाज कराया गया। वहीं आईएमए के सचिव डॉ. शरद चौधरी ने कहा कि आयुष मेडिकल कॉलेजों में पहले कड़ाई से व नियमानुसार पढ़ाई होनी चाहिए। साथ ही आयुष मेडिकल कॉलेज के अस्पतालों में पहले संसाधन को डेवलप करना चाहिए। इसके बाद ही शल्य चिकित्सा की अनुमति मिलनी चाहिए। इसके विरोध में आईएमए के डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहे। हालांकि इससे इमरजेंसी व कोविड मरीजों को मुक्त रखा गया था। इधर, सदर अस्पताल समेत जिले के सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में अोपीडी सेवा सुचारू रूप से चला। सदर अस्पताल के स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक मो. इसरारुल हक ने बताया कि सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में शुक्रवार को 290 मरीजों का इलाज किया गया। इसके अलावा इमरजेंसी सेवा भी चलाई गई। सीएस डॉ. यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि सरकारी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर हड़ताल में शामिल नहीं थे।

250 आयुष डॉक्टरों ने की ओपीडी में मरीजों का इलाज
आईएमए द्वारा आयुर्वेद एमएस सर्जरी को दिए गए अधिकारों के विरोध में किया गया हड़ताल आज पूरी तरह से असफल रहा। एनआईएमके अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर चिराग अली, सचिव डॉ. आरके गुप्ता तथा प्रवक्ता डॉ. एहतेशाम अहमद ने बताया कि पूरे जिले में लगभग ढाई सौ एनआईए के डॉक्टरों ने शुक्रवार को अपना ओपीडी सुचारू ढंग से किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मरीजों के संबंध में किसी प्रकार की कोई बाधा उत्पन्न होने से बचाया। साथ ही जो एमएस सर्जन है वे रोजाना की तरह अपनी ओटी में सर्जरी का कार्य निष्पादन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि नीमा सदैव से आयुर्वेद और यूनानी डॉक्टरों के अधिकार के लिए लड़ता रहा है। साथ ही एमएस सर्जरी को जो अधिकार दिया गया है।

एलोपैथी चिकित्सकों ने की सांकेतिक हड़ताल
हसनपुरा| आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की अनुमति दिए जाने के विरोध में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को प्रखंड में कार्यरत आईएमए चिकित्सकों ने कुछ घंटों की सांकेतिक हड़ताल रखी। वही आयुष चिकित्सकों के संगठन नीमा के आह्वान पर तमाम आयुर्वेद व यूनानी चिकित्सकों ने इस अवधि में मुफ्त मरीज देखे। साथ ही इमरजेंसी सेवा, ओपीडी व कोविड की जांच की गई। बता दें कि हसनपुरा स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में कार्यरत आयुष चिकित्सकों में डॉ. माहेकायनात, डॉ. अनिरुद्ध शर्मा व डॉ. महेंद्र कुमार शामिल हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ आयुष चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. महेंद्र कुमार ने हसनपुरा स्थित बाल विकास परियोजना केन्द्र के समीप अपने निजी क्लिनिक ऊं साई सेवा संस्थान में दो दर्जन से अधिक मरीजों का निःशुल्क जांच किए। इस दौरान मरीजों का बीपी, सुगर, हीमोग्लोबिन, वेट आदि का जांच की गयी। साथ ही ओपीडी चालू रही।

जांच करते आयुष चिकित्सक डॉ महेंद्र कुमार।
सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल से अस्पताल में रहा सन्नाटा

रघुनाथपुर| बिहार में संघ के आवाहन पर शुक्रवार को रघुनाथपुर में भी डॉक्टर हड़ताल होने से मरीजों का इलाज नहीं हो सका। डॉक्टरों ने कार्य का बहिष्कार किया। डॉक्टर केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने की इजाजत देने संबंधी आदेश के खिलाफ हैं। इस आंदोलन में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के अलावे कई दूसरे संगठन भी शामिल है। सभी डॉक्टर आज सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक काम का बहिष्कार किया। राहत की बात है कि डॉक्टरों के कार्य बहिष्कार में कोरोना और दूसरी जरूरी सेवाओं को बाधित नहीं है। रघुनाथपुर रेफरल अस्पताल चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डाॅ. विजय साह ने बताया कि संघ के निर्देश पर सभी डॉक्टर अस्पताल से कार्य का विरोध किया। इस हड़ताल से महिला बंध्याकरण में जिला से डॉक्टर नहीं आने से आपरेशन बाधित हो गया।

