iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

जनसंपर्क:विनाश करनेवालाें से रहें सावधान

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • पूर्व सांसद व भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने मतदाताओं से मांगा समर्थन

सीवान सदर विधान सभा क्षेत्र के भाजपा प्रत्याशी और पूर्व सांसद ओमप्रकाश यादव ने गुरूवार को बड़हरिया प्रखंड के सियाड़ी सहित अन्य गांवों का भ्रमण कर जनता से वोट का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। इस मौके पर सदर भाजपा विधायक व्यास देव प्रसाद के समर्थकों ने भाजपा जिला प्रवक्ता मुकेश कुमार बंटी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा प्रत्याशी का जोरदार स्वागत किया। मौके पर पूर्व सांसद ने कहा कि भाजपा कार्यकताओं के निष्ठा, इमानदारी के बदौलत दुनिया के सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है। कहा कि सीवान में दो विनाशी पार्टी राष्ट्रीय जनता दल और भाकपा माले जो स्वार्थपूर्ण गठबंधन हुआ है। चुनौती से निपटने के लिए विधायक व मेरे गुरु व्यासदेव प्रसाद ने मुझे समर्थन और आशीर्वाद दिया है। कहा कि कहा कि देश का नेतृत्व नरेन्द्र मोदी के हाथ में सुरक्षित है। आवश्यकता इस बात की है कि बिहार का नेतृत्व नीतीश कुमार के हाथ में सुरक्षित हो। हम सबको मिलकर ये तय करना है कि बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार बनाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में विकास के नये आयाम लिखे जा रहे हैं।

