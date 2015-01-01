पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:कुपोषण के खिलाफ चलेगा अभियान, छठ घाटों पर मिलेगी पोषण की जानकारी, बैनर भी लगेगा

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले को कुपोषण से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से चलाया जा रहा अभियान
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए लोगों को बताए जाएंगे उपाय, मास्क लगाना जरूरी

जिले को कुपोषण मुक्त बनाने के लिए आईसीडीएस व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कई महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं चलायी जा रही है। आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता द्वारा लगातार पोषण के प्रति जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच त्योहारों का भी सीजन आ गया है। बिहार का सबसे बड़ा पर्व लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा भी नजदीक है। इसको देखते हुए समाज कल्याण विभाग ने पोषण के प्रति जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए नयी पहल की शुरूआत की है। छठ घाटों पर आने वाले व्रतियों को पोषण का संदेश दिया जायेगा। पोषण के प्रति व्यापक स्तर पर जागरूकता अभियान चलेगा। इसको लेकर आईसीडीएस निदेशालय के निदेशक ने पत्र जारी कर सभी जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया है। जारी पत्र में कहा गया है कि महा पर्व छठ पूजा के दौरान जन-जागरूकता एवं व्यवहारगत आदतों में परिवर्तन लाने के लिए पोषण संबंधित संदेशों को प्रदर्शित किया जाये। ताकि आमजनों को पोषण के बारे में जानकारी मिल सके।
तोरण द्वार, स्टॉल व फल दुकानों पर लगेगा पोस्टर
निर्देश दिया गया है कि छह महापर्व के अवसर पर छठ घाटों पर चित्रात्मक संदेशों को फ्लेक्स, बैनर पर प्रिंट कर मुख्य स्थलों के तोरण द्वार, अस्थाई निर्मित सुरक्षा दीवारों, छठ व्रतियों के लिए निर्मित अस्थाई स्नान घर, पूजा समितियों द्वारा निर्मित स्टॉल, पूजा कार्य के फल विक्रय स्थल पर प्रदर्शित किया जाये।

सहयोगी संस्थाओं की ली जाएगी मदद
कुपोषण के खिलाफ जागरूकता फैलाने में आयरन की गोली का सेवन करें।
जब शिशु छह महीने का हो जाए, तो रोज 2 से 3 कटोरी खाना जरूर खिलाएं।
फल और सब्जी गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए जरूरी।
जन्म के एक घंटें के अंदर स्तनपान कराएं।
बच्चों के संपूर्ण विकास के लिए छह माह तक सिर्फ स्तनपान।

मैरवा के छठ घाटों का किया गया निरीक्षण

मैरवा | छठ व्रत को लेकर प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद है। कोरोना महामारी के बीच पड़ रहे इस पर्व को लेकर प्रशासन की सतर्कता और सक्रियता और बढ़ गई है। मंगलवार की दोपहर एसडीएम राम बाबू बैठा तथा एसडीपी ओ जितेंद्र पांडेय ने दल बल के साथ मैरवा के छठ घाट का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने घाटों से अतिक्रमण हटाने तथा पूजन के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन कराए जाने का निर्देश दिया। नगर पंचायत द्वारा मैरवा के सभी छठ घाटों की साफ सफाई का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। नगर प्रशासन कोरोना महामारी को लेकर अपनाए जाने वाले उपायों को लेकर सतर्क हैं। नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष सुभावती देवी ने बताया कि नगर क्षेत्र में मौजूद सभी छठ घाटों का नगर पंचायत द्वारा साफ-सफाई आदि का कार्य कराया जा रहा है। वहीं गृह विभाग के निर्देशों के मद्दे नजर छठ व्रतियों से अपने घरों में ही छठ मनाने की अपील की जा रही है। त्यौहार के दिन नगर पंचायत द्वारा बिजली, पानी तथा बैठने की व्यवस्था एवं सैनिटाइजेशन आदि की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

घरों में ही छठ करने की अपील, घाट पर जाएं भी तो मास्क लगाएं, एक-दूसरे से दूरी भी जरूरी

जिला प्रशासन ने लोगों से छठ के दौरान घाट पर सार्वजनिक रूप से छठ करने के बजाय अपने ही घरों से छठ करने की अपील की है। हालांकि, एहतियात के तौर पर सभी घाटों की बैरिकेडिग की जा रही है। नगर परिषद के द्वारा घाटों की साफ-सफाई भी कराई गई है। दहा नदी के घाटों पर की गई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण करने के लिए सभापति सिंधु सिंह तथा नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कपिल देव कुमार वं अन्य लोगों ने घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान जो भी कमियां पाई गई उनको चिन्हित करते हुए नप कर्मियों को निर्देशित किया गया कि उसे जल्द से जल्द दुरुस्त करें। नगर परिषद के सभापति ने बताया कि घाटों तथा आवागम के मार्गों पर रोशनी के लिए लाइट आदि की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि, हर व्यक्ति से आवश्यक रूप से अनुरोध किया गया है कि वह गृह विभाग के निर्देश के आलोक में पानी में खड़े होकर अ‌र्घ्य ना दें क्योंकि, सामूहिक रुप से जल में प्रवेश करने पर कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के फैलने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। मौके पर पार्षद अमित कुमार सिंह रंजना श्रीवास्तव सलीम सिद्दीकी पिंकू निशा लाल थे।

दरौंदा में बाजार में छाई रही रौनक, सूप दउरा और मिट्‌टी के बर्तनों की हुई बिक्री

दरौंदा| प्रखंडभर में दीपावली त्योहार समाप्त होते ही छठ पूजा की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई है। लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर अभी से ही श्रद्धालुओं में खुशी देखी जा रही है। खासकर वैसे घरों में जहां व्रती महिलाएं व पुरुष कार्तिक छठ करेंगे। 18 नवंबर को नहाय-खाय के साथ ही चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा का अनुष्ठान शुरू हो जाएगा। भगवान सूर्य को समर्पित छठ पर्व बहुत ही शुद्धता व पवित्रता के साथ मनाया जाता है। प्रखंड व गांवों में छठ पूजा को लेकर माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया है।
छठ पूजा में सबसे अधिक सूप, दउरा व मिट्टी का दीया आदि की मांग रहती है। अ‌र्ध्यदान के दौरान खासकर सूप में फल समेत अन्य पूजन सामग्री शामिल किया जाता है। दरौंदा के जलालपुर,दरौंदा ,बगौरा समेत कई स्थानों पर सूप, दउरा व मिट्टी बर्तन का दुकानें सज गई है। पूरा बाजार पूजन सामग्री से पट गया है। छठ व्रती अभी से सूप, दउरा व मिट्टी बर्तन आदि की खरीदारी में जुट गए हैं। वहीं छठ को लेकर फल विक्रेता भी फल स्टॉक करने में जुटे हैं।

