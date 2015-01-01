पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नल जल योजना का लिया जायजा:केंद्रीय टीम ने नल-जल योजना का लिया जायजा, पानी का लिया नमूना

सीवान2 दिन पहले
  • चार दिनों में दस पंचायतों में लेना योजनाओं के संबंध में जानकारी

जिले में नल जल योजना की जायजा लेने के लिए दो केंद्रीय टीम पहुंची हुई है। बुधवार को टीम ने लकड़ीनवीगंज प्रखंड के भदा खुर्द और मैरवा प्रखंड के बभनौली पंचायत में पहुंचकर योजनाओं के संबंध में विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी ली है। इसके पहले मंगलवार को भी टीम ने बड़हरिया प्रखंड के कैलगढ़ दक्षिण और जीरादेई प्रखंड के छोटका मांझा पंचायत में पहुंची थी। इस योजना के जांच के दो टीम पहुंची हुई है। इसमें अरूण कुमार सिंह, सुबोध तिवारी, प्रमोद कुमार शर्मा और सुरज कुमार शामिल है। टीम के सदस्यों ने मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना की तकनीकी पक्ष और लेखा की जांच की। इस दौरान टीम ने पानी के नमूने जांच के लिए अपने साथ ले गई। केंद्रीय टीम के सदस्यों ने नल से गिरने वाले पानी की रफ्तार के साथ पानी टंकी से पानी की शुरूआती सप्लाई, बीच और अंतिम सिरे का भी जांच कर ग्रामीणों से जानकारी प्राप्त की। टीम ने ग्रामीणों से जानकारी लिया कि पानी की सप्लाई कितने समय के लिए होता है। यह टीम आगे भगवानपुरहाट प्रखंड के बलहा एलार्जी, गोरेयाकोठी प्रखंड के बरहोगा पुरूषोत्तम, गुठनी प्रखंड के टड़वा, पचरूखी प्रखंड के उखई, सिसवन प्रखंड के नया गांव और दरौली प्रखंड के दरौली में नल जल योजना की जायजा लेगी।

