पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:29 से घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को दी जाएगी पोलियो से बचाव की दवा

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देश को पोलियो से मुक्त करने के लिए उठाया गया कदम, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को दी गई जिम्मेवारी, प्रशिक्षण शिविर का भी हुआ था आयोजन

जिले में 29 नवंबर से पांच दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान के दूसरे चरण का अभियान शुरु होगा। अभियान के तहत सेविका आशा कार्यकर्ता व अन्य वोलेंटियर घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियों की दवा पिलाएंगे। इसको लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। इस अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए आशा, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका समेत स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े अन्य कर्मियों के कंधे जिम्मेदारी दी गई और सुपरवाइजर, मॉनिटर समेत अन्य कर्मियों की टीम गठित की गई है। इस दौरान इस बात का ख्याल रखा जाएगा कि एक भी बच्चे पोलियो की दो बूंद दवा पीने से छूटे नहीं। सीएस डॉ. यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि यह अभियान जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में चलाया जाएगा और सभी प्रखंडों में 29 नवंबर से ही अभियान का शुभारंभ होगा। इसको लेकर आवश्यक तैयारियाँ की जा रही है। सभी प्रखंडों से माइक्रोप्लान तैयार करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। माइक्रोप्लान के तहत अभियान चलेगा। इस दौरान यह सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा की कोई भी बच्चा पोलियो की खुराक से छूटे नहीं। जिलास्तर पर जिला टास्कफोर्स की बैठक भी कर ली गयी है। जिसमें सभी पदाधिकारियों के साथ अभियान की सफलता को लेकर चर्चा की गयी है।

घर-घर जाकर पिलाई जाएगी दवा
पल्स पोलियो अभियान की ड्यूटी में लगे आंगनबाड़ी सेविका, आशा समेत अन्य कर्मी घर-घर जाकर पांच वर्षों तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की दो बूंद दवा पिलाएंगे। साथ ही दवा पिलाने के बाद बच्चों का नाम, बच्चे के माता-पिता का नाम, गृह संख्या आदि विभाग द्वारा दी गई फॉर्मेट में भरेंगे। साथ ही बाहर गये बच्चों का भी पूरी जानकारी लेकर फॉर्मेट में भरेंगे और देर शाम दिन भर के कार्यों की रिपोर्ट स्थानीय पीएचसी में जमा करेंगे।

रेलवे स्टेशन व बस अड्डों पर की जाएगी विशेष व्यवस्था

जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत एक भी बच्चा नही छूटे इसके लिए विभाग द्वारा व्यापक तैयारियाँ की जा रही है। दरअसल, एक भी बच्चा छूटने पर वायरस फैलने का प्रबल संभावना रहता है। इसको लेकर जिले के चौक-चौराहे, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन आदि जगहों पर दवा पिलाने के लिए कर्मियों की तैनाती किए गए हैं। जो बाहर से आने-जाने वाले यानि सफर कर बच्चे को दवा पिलाऐंगे। ताकि सफर पर निकले बच्चे वंचित नही रहे। साथ ही दवा पिलाने के बाद बच्चों के अंगुली में निशान भी लगाया जाएगा। ताकि किसी भी बच्चे को भूलवश जाने-अनजाने में दोबारा दवाई नही पिलाई जा सकें।

कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का करना होगा पालन
डब्ल्यूएचओ के एसएमओ डॉ शैली गोखले ने बताया कि बच्चों को दवाई पिलाने के दौरान कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का ख्याल रखा जाएगा। बचाव से संबंधित उपायों का पालन करते हुए कर्मी दवा पिलाऐंगे और खुद के साथ-साथ दूसरों का भी कोविड-19 से सुरक्षा का ख्याल रखेंगे। इसको लेकर विभागीय पदाधिकारियों द्वारा सभी कर्मियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं। बताया गया है कि बचाव के लिए जागरुकता जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें