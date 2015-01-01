पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस्तीफा दिया:नगर परिषद के उप सभापति ने दिया इस्तीफा पंद्रह सदस्यों ने लाया था अविश्वास प्रस्ताव

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • नगर सभापति ने कहा- उप सभापति का इस्तीफा मिला है, कार्रवाई के लिए भेजा गया है आगे

नगर परिषद के उप सभापति बब्लु साह ने गुरुवार की शाम अपना इस्तीफा नगर परिषद के सभापति सिंधु सिंह को सौंप दिया है। नगर सभापति श्रीमती सिंह ने बताया कि उप सभापति का इस्तीफा मिल गया है। उसे स्वीकृत करते हुए आवश्यक कार्रवाई के लिए कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी के पास भेज दिया गया है। इधर, ऐसी चर्चा है कि अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बैठक के दौरान मतदान कराने पर उनकी कुर्सी चली जाती, इसलिए उन्होंने पहले ही अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया। बताते चले कि 12 नवम्बर को 15 वार्ड पार्षदों ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के लिए आवेदन नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन को दिया था। । हालांकि अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लगाने के लिए 13 सदस्य ही चाहिए। लेकिन निर्धारित संख्या से दो सदस्य ज्यादा ही अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाए है। अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने के एक सप्ताह के अंदर नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन को बैठक के लिए तिथि निर्धारित करनी होती है। अगर एक सप्ताह तक चेयरमैन द्वारा तिथि निर्धारित नहीं की जाती है तो नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी के पास यह अधिकार चला जाता है। अभी तक चेयरमैन सिंधु सिंह द्वारा तिथि निर्धारित नहीं की गई। छठ बाद तिथि जारी करने की तैयारी चल रही थी। नगर परिषद के उप सभापति पर अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लगाने में विपक्ष के सदस्यों के साथ पक्ष के भी कई सदस्य शामिल हो गए है। नाराज सदस्यों ने आरोप लगाया है कि उनके उप सभापति नियम संगत कार्य नहीं कर रहे है। इस वजह उनका पद पर बने रहना उचित नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि उप सभापति डम्मी ठेकेदार रखकर नगर परिषद का खुद कार्य कराते है। शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था में रुचि नहीं लेेते है। शहर में 38 वार्ड है। इसमें से दो वार्ड पार्षद इस्तीफा दे चुके है। इसमें वार्ड 17 के सुनील कुमार व वार्ड 32 के राजकुमार शामिल है। इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष ने कहा की उप सभापति का इस्तीफा स्वीकार कर लिया गया है।

