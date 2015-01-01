पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:अतिक्रमण से सिकुड़ रहीं शहर की सड़कें, दुकानदारों का फुटपाथों पर कब्जा

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • एम्बुलेंस, मरीज व ड्यूटी करने जा रहे कर्मी को सबसे ज्यादा हो रही है परेशानी

शहरी क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण की समस्या दिन प्रतिदिन विकराल बनती जा रही है। शहर के संपूर्ण हिस्सों में सड़क किनारे फुटपाथी दुकानदारों की मनमानी सड़क जाम को बढ़ावा दे रहा है। अतिक्रमण की समस्या का नजरअंदाज का परिणाम शहर वासियों को सड़क जाम सहित कई समस्याओं के रूप में भुगतना पड़ रहा है। फुटपाथी दुकानदारों का संचालन शहर की सूरत बदरंग करने के साथ ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को भी अंगूठा दिखा रहा है। इससे शहर में प्रवेश करने वाले अधिकांश वाहनों के गति धीमी हो जाती है। शहर के सुदर्शन चौक से लेकर हरदिया मोड़ तक मुख्य सड़क एवं मुख्य बाजार के दोनों किनारे फुटपाथी दुकानदारों के अतिक्रमण को दूर करने का प्रयास नहीं किया जा रहा है। इस सड़क पर वाहनों के बीच आम लोगों को दिनभर रेंगता देखा जाता है।

बाजारों में सबसे ज्यादा अतिक्रमण
राजेन्द्र पथ, अस्पताल रोड़, पकड़ी मोड़, थाना रोड़, शहीद सराय बाज़ार, बड़ी मस्जिद, शांति वट वृक्ष के समीप चारो तरफ से स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने अतिक्रमण किया हुआ है। जिससे आमजनों को सबसे ज्यादा समस्या हो रही है। बीमार व्यक्ति भी समय से हॉस्पिटल नही पहुच पाता है। एम्बुलेंस घंटों फसे रहती है। जिसका देख रेख करने वाला कोई नही होता। सदर अस्पताल के मुख्य दरवाजे पर ही चारो तरफ से दुकानदारों ने अपना कब्जा किया हुआ है। अस्पताल प्रशासन के द्वारा हटाए जाने के बाद भी पुनः दुकान लग जाती है। जिससे मरीज व परिजन को ज्यादा समस्या हो रही है। शहर में शायद ही कोई ऐसा सड़क हो जो अतिक्रमण का शिकार ना हो। बंदी के दौरान सड़कें चौरी दिखती है। जबकि बाज़ार खुलते ही सड़क सिकुड़ जाती है। जिसका मुख्य कारण दुकानदारों के द्वारा किया गया अतिक्रमण है।

जाम की समस्या का निदान नहीं
शहर में सुबह से ही फुटपाथी दुकानदार सड़क का अतिक्रमण कर अपनी दुकान सजा देते हैं। सड़क जाम से लोगों को होने वाली परेशानी का ख्याल नहीं करते है। प्रशासन अतिक्रमण से आम लोगों को होने वाली परेशानी से अवगत होने के बाद भी वह जहमत उठाना नहीं चाहते। अतिक्रमण और जाम की समस्या का निदान नहीं हो पा रहा है।

शहर में रोज लगता है जाम
अतिक्रमण के कारण जाम में फंसी मीरा देवी, शांति देवी, तारा देवी, विनय कुमार, विपिन बिहारी, अभिषेक कुमार, सुषमा ने बताया कि शहर में प्रवेश करते ही जाम मिलने लगता है। बाज़ार आने के लिए हमेशा तीन से चार घण्टा होना चाहिए। शहर के सभी सड़कें सिकुड़ गई है। ट्रैफिक भी नियम को सही से पालन नही करवा रहे हैं।

फिर अतिक्रमण अभियान चलेगा
अतिक्रमण के लिए अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिससे शहर को जाम मुक्त किया जा सके। पिछले दिनों अतिक्रमण अभियान चला था जिससे शहर स्वच्छ और सुंदर दिख रहा था।
राम बाबू बैठा, एसडीओ

