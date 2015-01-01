पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झड़प:डायट मतगणना केंद्र पर एनडीए और राजद के काउंटिंग एजेंट के बीच झड़प

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा प्रत्याशी के आगे चलने से नाराज थे राजद के काउंटिंग एजेंट

डायट मतगणना केंद्र पर गोरेयाकोठी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतगणना के दौरान दाे प्रत्याशियों के काउंटिंग एजेंटों के बीच झड़प हो गई। इससे मतगणना केन्द्र पर हंगामा हो गया और अफरातफरी मच गई। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही केन्द्र पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी पहुंच गए और हंगामा कर रहे काउंटिंग एजेंट पर लाठीचार्ज कर दिया। लाठीचार्ज के बाद हंगामा शांत हुआ। काउंटिंग एजेंट केन्द्र से बाहर भाग गए। सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने काउंटिंग एजेंट की भी पिटाई की। हंगामे की सूचना के बाद गेट के बाहर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी भी अलर्ट हो गए और केन्द्र के समीप पहुंचे लोगों काे खदेड़ा। बताया जा रहा है कि गोरेयाकोठी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी देवेशकांत सिंह मतगणना के प्रथम राउंड से ही आगे चल रहे थे। दोपहर तक भी वे आगे थे।

राजद प्रत्याशी नूतम वर्मा के काउंटिंग एजेंट को यह नागवार लगा और बीजेपी के काउंटिंग एजेंट से उलझ गए। पहले बकझक हुई। इसके बाद मारपीट हो गई। लोग मोबाइल से एक-दूसरे से हंगामा के बारे में जानकारी लेते रहे। कुछ ही देर में सुरक्षाकर्मियोें के कड़े रूख की वजह से हंगामा शांत हो गया था। डायट मतगणना केन्द्र तक जाने के लिए सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम थे। जेपी चौक के पास ही बैरियर लगाया गया था। वहां पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई थी। इस बैरियर से महादेवा रोड में अनावश्यक जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा रही थी। एसडीओ ऑफिस के पास भी बैरियर लगा था। एसडीओ ऑफिस से कुछ कदम उत्तर जाने के बाद भी बैरियर लगाया गया था। केन्द्र के बाहर भी सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात थे। गेट पर ही सुरक्षा कर्मी अंदर जाने वालों की पहचान पत्र की जांच कर रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें