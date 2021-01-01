पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा की तैयारी:12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा 1 फरवरी से, 10 मिनट पहले तक ही मिलेगा प्रवेश, मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस अधिकारी को परीक्षा शुरू होने से दो घंटे पहले केंद्र पर पहुंचने का निर्देश

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • कपड़े से बने घेरे में महिला वीक्षक ही छात्राओं की लेंगी तलाशी

सीवान शहर व महाराजगंज के 36 केन्द्रों पर एक फरवरी से होने वाली इंटर परीक्षा की तैयारी तेजी से की जा रही है। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर भी तैयारी हो रही है। सभी केन्द्राधीक्षकों को डीएम अमित कुमार पांडेय व एसपी अभिनव कुमार द्वारा दिए गए निर्देश में बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति पटना द्वारा जारी नियमावली से भी अवगत करा दिया गया है। इसके तहत सभी मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस अधिकारी को परीक्षा शुरु होने से दो घंटे पहले पहुंचने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही कहा गया है कि सभी परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा शुरु होने के 10 मिनट पहले तक ही प्रवेश की अनुमति होगी। इस निर्देश का कड़ाई से पालन करने काे कहा गया है। प्रवेश के दौरान गेट पर ही छात्राओं के चीट पुर्जे की तलाशी के लिए महिला पुलिस कर्मी, महिला वीक्षक व महिला केन्द्राधीक्षक को लगाने को कहा गया है। इसके लिए गेट के बगल में कपड़े से घेरा बनाने को कहा गया है। परीक्षा कक्ष में जब छात्राओं की तलाशी ली जा रही हो तो उस समय पुरुष वीक्षक कक्ष से बाहर चले जाएंगे और खिड़की या गेट से भी दूर रहेंगे।

नकल करने वाले पकड़े जाएंगे
परीक्षा के दौरान नकल के साथ पकड़े जाने पर उसे परीक्षा से निष्कासन के साथ ही गिरफ्तारी भी की जाएगी। केन्द्रों पर सभी वीक्षक व कर्मी काे केन्द्राधीक्षक फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र भी जारी करेंगे। परीक्षा के दौरान कोई शिक्षक या कर्मी बिना पहचान पत्र के पाए जाते है तो उन पर भी कार्रवाई होगी। गश्तीदल मजिस्ट्रेट प्रत्येक परीक्षा केन्द्र को तीन बार व जोजन मजिस्ट्रेट कम से कम एक बार केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स समान ले जाने पर रहेगी रोक: किसी भी हालत में परीक्षा केन्द्रों में मोबाइल, ब्लू टूथ या अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स समान लेकर परीक्षार्थी नहीं जाएंगे। किसी भी परीक्षार्थी को जुता व मोजा पहल कर परीक्षा में बैठने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। इसलिए परीक्षार्थियों को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे परीक्षा केन्द्र पर चपल पहन ही जांएगे, ताकि उन्हें वहां किसी भी तरह की परेशानी झेलनी नहीं पड़े।

केन्द्र से बाहर भी जारी होगी नोटिस
परीक्षा केन्द्र से बाहर ही इस बात की सूचना जारी कर दी जाएगी कि कोई भी परीक्षार्थी नकल से संबंधित कोई भी उपकरण लेकर नहीं प्रवेश करेंगे। परीक्षा के बाद उतर पुस्तिकाओं का बोर कोडिंग होगा। इसके लिए एनआईसी बनाया गया है। डीएम व एसपी ने निर्देश दिया है कि अगर कोई निरीक्षक पदाधिकारी यस उड़नदस्ता टीम केन्द्रों पर जाती है तो तुरत गेट खोलने की कार्रवाई करें। इधर, परीक्षा सीसीटीवी व वीडियो ग्राफी की नजर में होगी। इसकी व्यवस्था सभी केन्द्रों पर कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। सभी कमरों में श्यामपट्ट पर परीक्षा से संबंधित कुछ भी नहीं लिखना है। साथ ही परिसर में भी चीट पुर्जे नहीं रहना चाहिए।

