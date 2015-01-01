पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Siwan
  • Corona Virus Investigation In The District, 10 People Found Positive, 61 People Are Still Active, While 32 People Have Lost Their Lives

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी:जिला में कोरोना वायरस की जांच में 10 लोग मिले पॉजिटिव अब भी 61 लोग हैं एक्टिव, जबकि 32 लोगों की जा चुकी जान

सीवान2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में अबतक 4 लाख 52 हजार 199 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है, इनमें 4455 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

जिले में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोविड-19 जांच में 10 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिलें हैं। सदर अस्पताल के ट्रू नेट लैब में जांच में 05 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला। पटना से आई आरटी पीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट में 03 व्यक्ति संक्रमित मिले। इसमें आंदर 01 तथा बसंतपुर प्रखंड का 02 व्यक्ति शामिल है। रविवार को जिले में 2311 लोगों का रैपिड एंटीजन किट से जांच की गयी। जांच में 02 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले हैं। इस दौरान ट्रू नेट जांच के लिए 49 तथा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 321 सैंपल लिए गए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 450 तथा ट्रू नेट जांच के लिए 175 सैंपल का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था। जिले में अब तक 4 लाख 52 हजार 199 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इसमें 52 हजार 98 आरटी पीसीआर, 22489 ट्रू नेट तथा 3 लाख 80 हजार 11 सैंपल की रैपिड एंटीजन किट से हुआ है। इसमें 4455 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। इसमें से करीब 4352 व्यक्ति कोरोना से जंग जीत चुके हैं। करीब 32 कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। जिले में अभी 61 व्यक्ति कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज है।

कोविड-19 के परिपेक्ष्य में एनीमिया से बचाव बेहद जरूरी
कोरोना काल में इस बात पर विशेष जोर दिया जा रहा है कि शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता मजबूत होनी चाहिए। आज की जीवन शैली में एनीमिया एक आम बीमारी हो गई है, लेकिन इसके प्रति लापरवाही जान जोखिम में डाल सकती है। व्यक्ति के शरीर में आयरन की कमी के कारण जब हीमोग्लोबिन का बनना सामान्य से कम हो जाता है, तब शरीर में खून की कमी होने लगती है। इस स्थिति को ही एनीमिया कहा जाता है। इस बीमारी से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जीवनशैली बदलने एवं आयरन युक्त आहार का सेवन करने की जरूरत है।

हीमोग्लोबिन ही फेफड़ों से ऑक्सीजन लेकर खून में पहुंचाता
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि एनीमिया हमारी शारीरिक व मानसिक क्षमता को प्रभावित करता है। एनीमिया में हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी होती है। हीमोग्लोबिन ही फेफड़ों से ऑक्सीजन लेकर खून में पहुंचाता है। यही कारण है कि शरीर में हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी होने से ऑक्सीजन की कमी होने लगती है और शरीर को पर्याप्त ऊर्जा नहीं मिलती है। जो भी व्यक्ति अपने खान-पान का ख्याल नहीं रखता है उसे एनीमिया हो सकता है लेकिन महिलाओं में एनीमिया की समस्या अधिक देखने को मिलती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें