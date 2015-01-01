पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:हथियार के बल पर अपराधियों ने लूटे 25 हजार नकद समेत अन्य सामान

सीवान39 मिनट पहले
सराय ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के बड़कागांव चंवर में गुरुवार की देर रात्रि एक बाइक पर सवार तीन सशस्त्र अपराधियों ने खुशी सिक्योरिटी एंड सर्विस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के संचालक गुड्डू तिवारी (28) को अपना निशाना बनाते हुए मोटरसाइकिल लूटने का प्रयास किया। असफल होने पर उनके साथ मारपीट कर उनके बैग छीन लिए, जिसमे दो मोबाइल, 25 हजार नकद व अन्य बहुमूल्य कागजात थे। पीड़ित गुड्डू तिवारी सीवान जिले के जीबी नगर थाना के माधोपुर गांव निवासी बिजेंद्र तिवारी के पुत्र है। उन्होंने बताया कि मैं गुरुवार की रात्रि करीब 9 बजे सीवान से अपनी कंपनी का काम कर बाइक सवार होकर अकेले लौट रहा था, इसी बीच पहले से मौजूद उक्त स्थान पर तीन लोग बाइक लेकर थे तथा उनलोगों के द्वारा मुझे आवाज देकर बोला गया कि स्टेड आपका गिरा हुआ है, उठा लीजिये। जब मैंने अपनी बाइक को स्लो किया तो उपरोक्त तीनों लोग मेरे पास आ धमके व हथियार व चाकू भिड़ा कर उक्त घटना का अंजाम दिए। इस घटना को लेकर शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह पीड़ित गुड्डू तिवारी ने शिकायत थाना को दी है।

