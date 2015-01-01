पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था पर रहेगी नजर:सीएस ने उपाधीक्षक से कहा- हर दिन सुबह ओपीडी का करें निरीक्षण, डॉक्टरों को समय पर करनी होगी ड्यूटी

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • ओपीडी से गायब रहनेवाले डॉक्टरों पर होगी कार्रवाई
  • सख्ती बरतने के बाद भी ओपीडी में डॉक्टर नहीं देते ध्यान, मरीजों को होती है परेशानी

सदर अस्पताल में प्रयास के बाद भी डॉक्टरों की मनमानी कम नहीं हो रही है और वे समय से ओपीडी में इलाज करने के लिए नहीं आ रहे है। इस वजह से मरीजों को बेहतर इलाज नहीं हो रहा है। इससे इलाज कराने आने वाले मरीज और उसके अभिभावकों के अंदर रोज नाराजगी देखी जा रही है। सदर अस्पताल में डॉक्टर के समय से नहीं आने की खबर मंगलवार को प्रमुखता से छपी। इस पर सिविल सर्जन ने कड़ा एक्शन लिया है। दैनिक भास्कर में छपी खबर को सिविल सर्जन डॉ. यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने उपाधीक्षक डाॅ. एमके आलम के पास भेज दिया है। सिविल सर्जन ने छपी खबर के आधार पर उपाधीक्षक को निर्देश दिया है कि वे डॉ. से शो कॉज करें। शो कॉज के साथ ही कार्रवाई करने का भी निर्देश दिया है। सिविल सर्जन ने डपाधीक्षक को यह भी निर्देश दिया है कि वे रोज सुबह में सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में निरीक्षण करें, ताकि डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी समय से कराई जा सके। जो भी डॉक्टर समय से ओपीडी या अन्य विभागों में इलाज करने नहीं आ रहे है, उन पर कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। पिछले कई दिनों से यह देखने को मिल रहा है कि एक दर्जन डॉक्टर अपनी ड्यूटी समय से नहीं कर रहे है। जबकि स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय का यह गृह जिला है। फिर भी मंत्री के गृह जिले में ही डॉक्टर इलाज में मनमानी करते है।

डॉ. रश्मि कुमारी भी ओपीडी में आईं लेट
सदर अस्पताल के महिला विभाग के ओपीडी में मंगलवार को भी डॉक्टर लेट से आई। मंगलवार को डॉ. रश्मि कुमारी की ड्यूटी थी। ओपीडी में आने का समय सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे है, लेकिन वह साढ़े नौ बजे तक अस्पताल में नहीं आई थी। इसकी सूचना सिविल सर्जन को मिलने के बाद उन्होने उपाधीक्षक को कॉल किया। इसके बाद महिला डॉक्टर ओपीडी में आई। इसके बाद मरीजों का इलाज शुरु हुआ। डॉ. रश्मि कुमारी अस्पताल रोड में ही अपना नर्सिग होम चलती है। इसलिए वे अपने नर्सिंग होम में मरीजों का इलाज करने के कारएा अस्पताल में लेट से आती है। लेकिन इन डॉक्टर पर विभागीय स्तर पर कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है।

घायलों से भी मांगते है पर्ची
सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी में मारपीट की घटना या सड़क हादसे में आए मरीजों का इलाज डॉक्टर पहले नहीं करते हैं। मरीजों को पहले यह कहा जाता है कि वे इलाज के लिए पुर्जा लेकर आएं। पुर्जा लाने के बाद ही इलाज शुरू होता है। जबकि मारपीट में आए घायल को पहले थाने में भेजने के लिए परिजनों पर डॉक्टर दबाव मनाते है। तब तक मरीज की हालत और गंभीर हो जाती है। इधर, उपाधीक्षक डॉ. एमके आलम ने कहा कि पहले पुर्जा की मांग नहीं करनी है।

