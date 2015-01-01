पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:बिजली बिल जमा नहीं करने वाले 100 ग्राहकों का विभाग ने काटा कनेक्शन

जीरादेई2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग अन्य डिफाल्टर उपभोक्ताओं की सूची भी का रहा है तैयार

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में आने वाले डिफाल्टर उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली के बिल का सही समय पर भुगतान न करना महंगा पड़ गया है। विद्युत बोर्ड की ओर से बिजली बिल जमा न करवाने वाले अब तक 100 उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काट दिया गया है।विद्युत कनेक्शन अभी अस्थायी तौर पर काटे गए हैं। विभाग द्वारा अन्य डिफाल्टर उपभोक्ताओं की सूचियां भी तैयार की जा रही हैं। मंगलवार को भी बिजली का बिल जमा न करवाने वाले 7 लोगों की कनेक्शन काट दिए गए। इन लोगों के बिजली कनेक्शन कटने से पहले इन्हें नोटिस दिया जा रहा है। नोटिस देने के बाद भी तय समय के भीतर यदि इन उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा बिजली के बिलों का भुगतान नहीं किया जाता है तो इनके बिजली कनेक्शन काटे जा रहे हैं। अब तक जिन उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटे गए हैं, इनमें से कई उपभोक्ताओं ने करीब 1 वर्ष व छह माह से बिलों का भुगतान नहीं किया है। विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर लापरवाह उपभोक्ताओं को नोटिस के माध्यम से बिल भुगतान के लिए कहा जा रहा है। वही विभाग द्वारा समय पर उपभोक्ताओं में बिजली बिल जमा करने को लेकर जागरूकता अभियान चलाने की बात भी कही जा रही है । जिन उपभोक्ताओं के विद्युत कनेक्शन काटे जा चुके हैं ,इन्हें दोबारा बिजली कनेक्शन लगवाने के लिए विद्युत बोर्ड की ओर से तय नियमों व शर्तो को पूरा करना होगा। इस संबंध में जीरादेई विद्युत विभाग के जेई ने बताया कि डिफाल्टर उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटे जा रहे हैं अब तक लगभग 100 उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटे जा चुके हैं। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में घंटों बिजली गुल रहने से लोगों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। यह स्थिति प्रखंड क्षेत्र में लगभग एक सप्ताह से चल रही है। दिन में घंटों विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित होने के साथ-साथ रात में भी बिजली की आंख मिचौली जारी है। सुबह भी विद्युत आपूर्ति अनियमित होने से लोगों को काफी असुविधा हो रही है। विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित होने का कारण जीरादेई विद्युत विभाग के जेई कई जगह तार क्षतिग्रस्त होने से उसे मरम्मत करना व डिफाल्टर उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटे जाना बताया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें