अर्लट:मिर्गी के मरीज बिना सलाह के न लें दवा, इलाज को लेकर भी रहें गंभीर

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
आमजनों को जागरूक करने के उददेश्य से राष्ट्रीय मिर्गी दिवस मनाया जाता है। प्रत्येक वर्ष 17 नवंबर राष्ट्रीय मिर्गी दिवस मनाया जाता है। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों पर आने वाले मरीजों व परिजनों को मिर्गी रोग से बचाव व उपचार के बारे में जानकारी दी जाती है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने भी सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से आमजनों को जागरूक करने का प्रयास किया है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि मिर्गी के मरीजों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है कि उपचार में देर नहीं करनी चाहिए। व्यक्ति के मिर्गी से पीड़ित होने के बारे में जैसे ही जानकारी प्राप्त हों, वैसे ही तुरंत उपचार शुरू कर देना चाहिए। जल्द उपचार आगे बिगड़ती स्थिति को रोकता है। पीड़ित रोगियों को चिकित्सक की सलाह के अनुसार नियमित रूप से दवाओं का सेवन करना चाहिए। यदि उन्हें दौरा नहीं पड़ता है, तो भी उन्हें चिकित्सक की सलाह के अनुसार दवाओं का सेवन करना चाहिए।रोगियों को अपने चिकित्सक की सलाह के बिना दवाओं का सेवन बंद नहीं करना चाहिए। मिर्गी से पीड़ित रोगियों को किसी भी तरह की अन्य दवाओं का सेवन करते समय उन दवाओं के संभावित दुष्प्रभावों या किसी भी तरह की अन्य जटिलताओं से बचने के लिए अपने चिकित्सक से परामर्श करना चाहिए।

मिर्गी को लेकर फैली भ्रांतियों से बचना जरूरी
डीपीएम ठाकुर विश्मोहन ने कहा कि मिर्गी से पीड़ित मरीजों का सामाजिक बहिष्कार नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। गलत जानकारियों के कारण सैकड़ों मरीज कष्ट भोग रहे हैं। जागरूकता की कमी इन मरीजों की उपचार से जुड़ी जटिलताओं को बढ़ा रही है। मिर्गी दिवस इसलिए मनाया जाता है ताकि रोगियों की परेशानियों को रेखांकित कर उन्हें उपचार दिया जा सके। बीमारी के प्रति लोगों में जागरूकता लाना बेहद जरूरी है। मिर्गी को लेकर लोगों में तरह-तरह की भ्रांतियों के कारण उपचार नहीं मिल पाता। भ्रांतियों की वजह से मिर्गी का मरीज मौत के शिकार हो जाते है। अगर वह इन अर्थहीन बातों पर ध्यान न दे तो वह समय पर उपचार ले सकते हैं।

