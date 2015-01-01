पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली:मिट्‌टी के दीये दिखा रहे जलवा, कुम्हारों के चमके चेहरे

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुम्हार परिवार रात-दिन चला रहे चाक, चाइनीज सामान के बहिष्कार से घरों में खुशी का माहौल

दीपावली का इंतज़ार लोगों को साल भर से रहता है। कुम्हारों के लिए दीपावली का महत्व उनकी रोज़ी रोटी पर भी आधारित रहता है। दीपावली का त्योहार आने पर कुम्हार इस उम्मीद से मिट्टी के दीये बनाते हैं कि उनके बनाए दीये जब लोगों के घरों को रोशन करेंगे तो उनके घर भी लक्ष्मी का आगमन होगा। पिछले कई वर्षों से दीपावली के पर्व पर बाज़ारों में चाइनीज आइटम्स की धूम कम हो गई है।

सोशल प्लेटफाॅर्म पर चाइनीज़ सामान के हो रहे बहिष्कार से धीरे-धीरे मांग घटने लगी है। इसके फलस्वरूप लोगों में फिर से परम्परागत मिट्टी के दीये खरीदने का चलन बढ़ने लगा है। शहर के शहीद सराय बाज़ार, बड़ी मस्जिद के पीछे, बबुनिया मोड़, पीदेवी मोड़, पकड़ी मोड़, सुदर्शन चौक, थाना रोड़ समेत सभी छोटे से बड़े बाज़ारो में मिट्टी के दिये की दुकानों पर भीड़ लगने लगी है।

कुम्हारों को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से भी दिप के ऑर्डर मिलने लगे हैं। दीपावली नजदीक आते ही घर-घर जाकर मिट्टी के दीये बेच अपनी रोज़ी रोटी चलाने वाले कुम्हार जंगी पण्डित ने बताया कि चाइनीज दीयों, लड़ियों और अन्य सामान से बाजार कितने भी सजी हों पर दिवाली के त्योहार पर मिट्टी के दीयों का परंपरागत चलन आज भी लोगों में कायम है।

दीपावली के अवसर पर हालांकि शहरों के मुकाबले गांवों में मिटी के दीयों को लोगों द्धारा ज़्यादा पसंद किया जाता है। पर चाइनीज़ आइटम्स के बहिष्कार के पश्चात अब शहरी लोगों में भी मिट्टी के दीयों, हटड़ी जैसे सामान की मांग अब बढ़ने लगा है।
सोशल मीडिया पर चाइनीज़ आइटम्स की घटी मांग
कुम्हार बिरबल पण्डित ने बताया कि करीब चार से पांच वर्ष पूर्व बाजार में चाइनीज़ आइटम्स आने के चलते दीपावली के त्योहार पर लोगों में परम्परागत मिट्टी के दीये खरीदने का चलन वर्ष दर वर्ष कम होने लगा था। जिसका असर उनके जैसे मिट्टी के दीये बनाने वाले कुम्हारों की रोज़ी रोटी पर पड़ने लगा था।

लोगों में चाइनीज़ आइटम्स खरीदने का चलन घटने और बीते कुछ अरसे से भारत और चाइना के संबंधों में आई खटास और चीन द्धारा भारतीय सैनिकों किए गए हमले के पश्चात सोशल मीडिया पर चाइनीज़ आइटम्स का बहिष्कार करने की चल रही मुहीम का लोगों पर काफी प्रभाव पड़ा है। इस मुहीम से जहां लोगों का मांग चाइनीज़ आइटम्स से घट गया।

चाइनीज़ आइटम्स से आगे मिट्टी के दीये
अब फिर से मिट्टी के दीयों की तरफ मांग बढ़ने लगा है और यह क्रेज़ बरकरार रहे इसके लिए इस बार लोगों को रिझाने के लिए कुम्हारों को पहले की अपेक्षा अधिक मेहनत करनी पड़ रही है। बाजार में मौजूद चाइनीज़ दीयों के मुकाबले उनके बनाए मिट्टी के नए नए रंग बिरंगे डिज़ाइनर दीये एवं हटड़ी चाइनीज़ आइटम्स को मात दे रही है। लिहाज़ा लोग अब मिट्टी के दीयों को खरीदने को महत्व देने लगे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें