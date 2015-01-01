पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंक में दिनदहाड़े डकैती:कर्मचारियों को बंधक बना बैंक से लूटे ‌‌9.60 लाख रुपए

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूनी माेनी बैंक की लूट के बाद जानकारी लेते एसपी अभिनव कुमार।
  • मैनेजर को गन प्वाइंट पर लेकर की पिटाई, फिर सभी कर्मियों को कमरे में किया बंद, एसपी ने पहुंच कर की मामले की जांच
  • अपराधी बैंक लूटने पैदल ही आए थे, लूटपाट के आराम से फरार हाे गए बदमाश, गार्ड के बंदूक काे छीन लिया था

शहर में बेखौफ अपराधियों ने शुक्रवार की दोपहर यूनी मोनी फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस लिमिटेड बैंक से 9 लाख 60 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। इसमें आठ लाख रुपए विदेशी मुद्रा शामिल है। जबकि 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए भारतीय मुद्रा है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसपी अभिनय कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ बैंक पहुंच कर मामले की जांच की। जांच के बाद जिले के सभी थान की पुलिस को अलर्ट कर दिया। साथ ही अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी। घटना दोपहर 2:30 बजे की है। उस समय बैंक का गार्ड अपने परिवार के किसी सदस्य को इलाज कराने के लिए किसी डॉक्टर के पास गया था। तभी तीन अपराधी एक साथ बैंक में प्रवेश कर गए। साथ ही एक अपराधी गेट के पास था। जबकि पीछे से तीन अपराधी आ गए। इस तरह सात की संख्या में आए अपराधियों ने हथियार के बल पर बैंक प्रबंधक नवीन कुमार को बंधक बना लिया। इसके साथ ही अन्य कर्मी पप्पू कुमार व अभिषेक राज को भी हथियार के बल पर बंधक बनाने के साथ ही काउंटर पर रखे 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए लूट लिया। इसी बीच बाहर गए एकाउंटेंट विवेक कुमार पंडित भी आ गया। उनसे लॉकर रूम का चाभी लेकर लॉकर में रखे 8 लाख रुपए लूट लिया। यह राशि विदेशी मुद्रा था। लॉकर का चाभी देने में आनाकानी करने पर बैंक मैनेजर की पिटाई भी की। साथ ही मैनेजर के सर को पूरी तरह से गन प्वाइंट पर ले लिया था। इससे बैंक के अधिकारी डर गए।

कर्मी व उपभोक्ता का मोबाइल फोन ले गए
लूटपाट करने के बाद अपराधियों ने मैनेजर समेत चारों अधिकारियों को रूम में बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद आराम से भाग गए। भागने के दौरान अपराधियों ने बैंक के एक कर्मी अभिषेक व एक उपभोक्ता का मोबाइल छीन लिया। इन दाेनों मोबाइल को भी अपने साथ लेकर भागने में सफल हो गए। बाद में किसी तरह बैंक के बाहर लोगों को जानकारी हुई। इसके बाद लोगों ने आकर बंधक बने बैंक के अधिकारियों को बाहर निकाला।

उपभोक्ता के रूप में बैंक में प्रवेश किए थे अपराधी
बैंक मैनेजर ने बताया कि जिस तरह अपराधियों ने बैंक में प्रवेश किया। इससे लगा कि वे उपभोक्ता है। वे भी रुपए की निकासी करने के लिए बैंक आए है। लेकिन जैसे ही तीन अपराधी उसके पास आए। उसमें से दो अपराधियों ने हथियार निकाल कर उसे अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। साथ ही उसे काउंटर व लॉकर रूम में लेकर चले गए। काउंटर व लॉकर रूम से रुपए मिलने के बाद वे दूसरे लॉकर पर ध्यान नहीं दिया।

सभी अपराधियों ने पहन रखी थी मास्क
यूनी मोनी बैंक में लूट की घटना में अंजाम देने आए अपराधियों ने मास्क पहन रखा था। साथ ही कई अपराधी टोपी पहने हुए थे। इस वजह से लोगों को संदेह नहीं हुआ कि यह सभी अपराधी होंगे। कारण कि लोग व बैंक अधिकारियों को पहले लगा कि कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए लोग मास्क पहन कर आए होंगे। साथ ही ठंड की वजह से टोपी लगाए होंगे।

लूट की सूचना मिली है। इस आधार पर जांच की जा रही है। अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। अभिनव कुमार, एसपी, सीवान

लुटे गए रुपयों में 8 लाख विदेशी मुद्रा, 30 मिनट में ही की लूटपाट

मिथिलेश कुमार सिंह |सीवान
शहर के छपरा रोड जानकी काम्प्लेक्स यूनी मोनी बैंक में लूट की घटना से शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों के बीच दहशत कायम हो गया। साथ ही पुलिस की उदासीनता व लापरवाही सामने आ गई। शहर में दिन दहाड़े हथियार से लैस अपराधियों ने 9 लाख 60 हजार की लूट की। लेकिन पुलिस इस लूट में शामिल अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की बात तो दूर पहचान भी नहीं कर सकी है। लूट की राशि बरामद करने की बात तो दूर की है। इधर, सूत्रों के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि अपराधियों ने बैंक से रुपए लूट के अलावा जेवरात लूट की घटना को भी अंजाम देने के लिए आए थे। लेकिन अपराधियों को जेवरात हाथ नहीं लगा। लूट के दौरान उसे मोटी रकम मिल गई। इस वजह से वे अब बैंक से भागने का प्रयास करने लगे। अपराधियों ने बैंक में लगभग 25 से 30 मिनट तक उत्पात मचाया। इस दौरान आराम से लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद भाग गया।

ऊपर हो रही थी लूट और नीचे नहीं लगी किसी को भनक
शहर के छपरा रोड स्थित जानकी कॉम्प्लेक्स के फर्स्ट फ्लोर स्थित यूनी मोनी बैंक में लूट की घटना होती रही। लेकिन नीचे किसी को भी भनक नहीं लगी। जबकि नीचे कई दुकानें है। वहां पर भीड़- भाड़ भी थी। लेकिन बैंक के अधिकारियों द्वारा किसी तरह का विरोध नहीं किया गया। इस वजह से इसकी भनक नीचे किसी को भी नहीं लगी। जब अपराधी भाग गए। इसके 15 मिनट के बाद ही लोगों को जानकारी लगी। इसके बाद आसपास के लोग बैंक में गए और पुलिस को सूचना दी गई।

बैंक के इसी लॉकर से हुई लूटपाट


छापेमारी के लिए टीम गठित
यूनी मोनी बैंक लूट के बाद एसपी ने पुलिस की टीम बनाई है। टीम को अगल-अलग स्थानों पर छापेमारी करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इधर, लूट की सूचना के बाद हुसैनगंज थानाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार ठाकुर को भी पुलिस बल के साथ बुला लिया गया। हुसैनगंज थानाध्यक्ष ने भी बैंक में जाकर मामले की जानकारी ली। इसके बाद छापेमारी में निकल गए।

