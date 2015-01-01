पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजार:धनतेरस पर ढाई हजार बाइक बिकने का अनुमान, 16 करोड़ रुपए का होगा कारोबार

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में उत्साह, हर तरफ दिख रही चहल-पहल

धनतेरस के दिन खरीददारी करना शुभ माना जाता है। धनतेरस के दिन लोग जमकर खरीददारी करते है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स समान, गाड़ी व जेवरात की खरीददारी सबसे ज्यादा शुभ मानकर लोग खरीददारी करते है। मानना है कि इससे घर में सालोभर समृद्वि आती है। इसको लेकर लोगों के साथ दुकानदार भी तैयारी पूरी कर लिए है। शहरी क्षेत्र से लेकर ग्रामीण इलाकों के दुकानों को भी पूरी तरह से सजा दी गई है।

इधर, गुरुवार को धनतेरस के दिन बससे ज्यादा खरीददारी दोपहिया वाहनों की होने की संभावना है। इसकों लेकर दोपहिया वाहनों के एजेंसी संचालक तैयारी कर लिए है। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि गुरुवार को जिले में ढाई हजार दो पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री होगी। इसमें हीरो की बाइक सबसे ज्यादा बिक्री होने की उम्मीद हीरो की बाइक के लिए सीवान शहर में दो एजेंसी है।

इसके अलावा मैरवा, चैनपुर, महाराजगंज, बसंतपुर, गोरेयाकोठी, रघुनाथपुर में भी एजेंसी है। इसमें सीवान शहर में सबसे ज्यादा लगभग एक हजार बाइक की ब्रिकी होने की उम्मीद है। अन्य ब्रांड के बाइक की भी एजेंसियां सीवान शहर के अलावा ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी है।
ग्राहकों के लिए छूट और उपहार
इलेक्टॉनिक्स दुकानदारों द्वारा भी धनतेरस को लेकर कई तरह के आकर्षक छू भी दी गई है। वहीं कई स्वर्ण व्यवसायियों द्वारा भी जेवरात की खरीदारी पर उपहार या अन्य स्कीम दिया जा रहा है। वहीं सीवान शहर में चारपहिया वाहनाें के खरीद पर भी करोड़ों का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है। जिले भी दशहरा बाद बाइक, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान या जेवरात की खरीदारी करनी होती है, धनतेरस का ही इंतजार करते हैं।

गाड़ियां तैयार, ग्राहकों को नहीं होगी परेशानी
बाइक की खरीददारी के लिए पहले से ही ग्राहक ने बुक कराना शुरू कर दिया है। उन्हें धनतेरस के दिन बाइक मिल जाएं, इसलिए वे पहले से ही बाइक एजेंसियों में राशि एडवांस के तौर पर जमा कर चुके हैं। जबकि बड़ी संख्या में लोग गुरुवार को भी राशि देकर बाइक की खरीदारी करेंगे। इधर, मैरवा में हीरो एजेंसी के संचालक राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि एजेंसी वाले पहले से ही तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

गाड़ियों को पूरी तरह से फिट कर रखा गया है। ताकि, भीड़ होने पर लोगों को आराम से गाड़ी दी जा सके। इसलिए, बाइक ब्रिकी के दौरान किसी भी तरह की परेशान ग्राहकों को नहीं झेलनी पड़ेगी। इधर, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स दुकानों को भी पूरी तरह से सजाया गया है। वैसे दुकानदारों द्वारा भी पूरी तरह से तैयारी की गई है। ग्राहकों की मांग के अनुसार गाड़ियां मंगाई गई हैं। पार्टस की भी कोई कमी नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें