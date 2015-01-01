पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नुकसानदायक:रोक के बाद भी खेतों में पराली जला रहे किसान

जीरादेईएक घंटा पहले
  • मिट्‌टी की उर्वरा शक्ति होगी कम, फसल के उत्पादन पर पड़ेगा प्रतिकूल असर

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विजयीपुर ,जामापुर, ठेपहा ,चंदौली गंगोली ,खड्गी राम पुर, मनिया ,शिवपुर, तितरा आदि दर्जनों गांव में प्रतिबंध के बावजूद किसान खेतों में धान की पराली जलाते देखे जा रहे हैं। खेतों में पराली जलाने से जहां वायू प्रदुषण बढ़ रहा है, वहीं भूमि की उपजाऊ क्षमता भी कम हो रही है। हालांकि प्रशासन ने पराली खेतों में नहीं जलाने को लेकर जागरूकता अभियान भी चला रहा है , इसके बावजूद भी पराली जलाने पर क्षेत्र में खेतों में पराली जलाने से किसान नहीं मान रहे हैं। प्रशासन ने पर्यावरण प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए खेतों में धान की पराली जलाने पर पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंध लगा रखा है। धान की कटाई के बाद सरसों और गेहूं की बुआई आरंभ हो जाती है। किसान इन फसलों की अगेती बुआई करने के लिए धान की कटाई का कार्य पूर्ण होने के बाद पराली और फानों में आग लगा देते हैं। कृषि विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि खेत में पराली जलाने से मिट्टी का तापमान बढ़ जाता है। इससे भूमि की उपजाऊ शक्ति कम हो जाती है। वहीं मिट्टी में मौजूद किसान मित्र कीट भी नष्ट हो जाते हें। इसका सीधा असर फसल के उत्पादन पर पड़ता है। किसान मित्र कीट नष्ट होने से फसलों में बिमारी का प्रकोप अधिक बढ़ जाता है। वहीं पराली के धुएं से पर्यावरण में प्रदूषण बढ़ता है। इससे हमारे स्वास्थ्य पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ता है। इस संबंध में प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी कुमार रामानुजम ने बताया कि खेतों में पराली नहीं जलाने के लिए विभाग द्वारा जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। किसानों को पराली का प्रयोग चारे के रूप में करने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है।

