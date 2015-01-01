पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बैंक लूट की विदेशी मुद्रा नेपाल जाने की आशंका शहर के कारोबारियों पर भी पुलिस की है नजर

सीवान2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के इसी बैंक में हुई है लूट।
  • लूट की घटना के दो दिनों बाद भी पुलिस खुलासा करने में नाकाम, देर शाम पहुंचे डीआईजी ने मामले की जांच
  • बढ़ रही आपराधिक घटनाओं के बाद लोगों में दहशत, शहर में कई व्यवसायी बदलते हैं मुद्रा

शहर के राजेन्द्र पथ जानकी कॉम्पलेक्स स्थित यूनी मनी फाइनेंशियल लिमिटेड बैंक डकैती मामले का खुलासा करने के मामले का खुलासा करने में पुलिस नाकाम है। लूट की घटना के दो दिनों बाद भी पुलिस लूटी गई राशि बरामद नहीं सकी। जबकि लूट में शामिल गिरोह की भी पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। लूट में शामिल अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की बात तो दूर है। हालांकि, एसपी अभिनव कुमार का कहना है कि इस मामले का खुलासा करने के लिए टीम गठित की गई है। जल्द ही इस मामले का खुलासा कर लिया जाएगा। इधर, लूट के दौरान लाॅकर से अपराधियों ने विदेशी मुद्रा भी लूटी है। इसलिए पुलिस इस विदेशी मुद्रा को भी बरामद करने के लिए काफी प्रयास कर रही है। इधर, एेसी संभावना है कि विदेशी मुद्रा को अपराधियों ने कही सुरक्षित स्थानों पर छिपा दिया होगा। साथ ही इसे बदलने की भी तैयारी कर रहा होगा। विदेशी मुद्रा को नेपाल भी भेजा जा सकता है। इस बिन्दु पर भी पुलिस नजर रख रही है। नेपाल जाने वाले रास्तों पर भी पुलिस की नजर है।

डीआईजी ने अपराध पर रोक लगाने की बनाई रणनीति
नगर थाना क्षेत्र के राजेंद्र पथ स्थित यूनिमनी फाइनेंस लिमिटेड बैंक में हुए लूट मामले की जांच करने रविवार की रात सारण डीआईजी विजय कुमार वर्मा पहुंचे। उन्होंने नगर थाना पहुंचकर पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिनव कुमार, सदर एसडीपीओ जितेंद्र कुमार पांडे, नगर इंस्पेक्टर जयप्रकाश पंडित सहित अन्य पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के साथ मामले में शामिल अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर रणनीति तय की। उन्होंने शहरी क्षेत्र में गश्ती बढ़ाने को लेकर चर्चा की ताकि अपराधिक घटनाओं पर रोक लग सके। उन्होंने कहा कि हत्या व लूट की घटना में संलिप्त अपराधियों के खिलाफ स्पेशल अभियान चले व इनकी गिरफ्तारी सुनिश्चित की जाए।अपराधियों की अविलंब गिरफ्तारी सुनिश्चित करने पर गंभीरता के साथ काम करने को कहा । डीआईजी ने बेहतर तरीके से पेट्रोलिंग करने को कहा है।साथ ही नाकेबंदी भी करके अपराधियों पर शिकंजा कसा जाएगा। इसी दौरान डीआईजी ने नगर थाना के सभी अभिलेखों का निरीक्षण किया।

कैशियर समेत 5 को पुलिस ने पीआर बांड पर छोड़ा
यूनी मनी बैंक लूटकांड मामले में पुलिस ने बैंक के कैशियर समेत चार बैंक कर्मियों को हिरासत में लेकर दो दिनों तक पूछताछ की। साथ ही एक कार्टून व्यवसायी को भी हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की। लेकिन पूछताछ के दौरान कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। इस वजह से टाउन थाने की पुलिस ने एसपी के निर्देश पर रविवार की दोपहर पीआर बांड पर छोड़ दिया। कार्टून दुकानदार मुफस्सिल थाने के सरसर गांव का नीतेश कुमार सिंह है। मुक्त किए गए कर्मियाें में कैशियर विवेक कुमार पंडित, गोल्ड लोन पदाधिकारी अभिषेक राज, विदेशी मुद्रा अधिकारी पप्पू व गार्ड मजिस्टर चौधरी शामिल है।

चार लाख लूट के मामले का नहीं हो सका खुलासा
चार लाख रुपए लूट के मामले का खुलासा करने में पुलिस विफल है। यह लूट महादेवा ओपी के पकड़ी मोड़ के पास एक सप्ताह पहले हुई थी। लेकिन इस मामले में पुलिस लूट की राशि बरामद करने में विफल है। इससे लोगों के बीच दहशत है। शहर में लूट समेत अन्य तरह की आपराधिक घटनाएं बढ़ने की वजह से व्यवसायी भी सहमे हुए है। इधर, महोदवा ओपी पुलिस केवल वाहन जांच के नाम पर खानापूरी करती है। लेकिन अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर रही है।

जल्द होगा खुलासा
यूनी मनी बैंक लूट के मामले में बैंक के चार कर्मी समेत पांच को हिरासत में लिया गया था। कुछ संदेह था। लेकिन पूछताछ के बाद उनकी संलिप्तता सामने नहीं आई है। इस वजह से पांचों को मुक्त कर दिया गया। लूटकांड की जांच की जा रही है। जहां पर भी विदेशी मुद्रा जाने की संभावना है। उस पर नजर रखी जा रही है। जल्द ही मामले का खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।
- अभिनव कुमार, एसपी, सीवान

