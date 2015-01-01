पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:पहला अर्घ्य आज, 21 को उगते हुए सूरज को अर्घ्य देंगे छठ व्रती

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठ पर्व को लेकर शहर के सभी छठ घाटों पर चल रहे तैयारियों का अधिकारी लगातार लेते रहे जायजा
  • शहर में छठ पर्व को लेकर भारी वाहनों की इंट्री पर लगी रोक
  • बाजार में फल व अन्य सामान की खरीदारी को ले दिन भर रही भीड़

छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजार में काफी भीड़ रही। छठी मइया को अर्घ्य देने के लिए भक्त 20 नवंबर की शाम व्रति पानी में उतरेंगे। इसके बाद 21 नवंबर की सुबह उगते हुए सूरज को अर्घ्य देकर छठ पूजा का समापन किया जाएगा। छठ पर्व के दिन शहर में दहा नदी के तट पर व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं की काफी भीड़ रहती है। पूजा के दौरान सड़कों पर होने वाली भीड़ को देखते हुए शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया गया है। शहर में छठ पर्व को देखते हुए भारी वाहनों की इंट्री पर रोक लगा दी गई है। सदर एसडीओ रामबाबू बैठा ने कहा कि 20 नवंबर को दोपहर के बाद गोपालगंज मोड़ से तरवारा मोड़ तक किसी भी वाहन के प्रवेश पर रोक रहेगी। इसको लेकर जिलाधिकारी द्वारा ट्रैफिक पुलिस टीम को निर्देश दिया जा चूका है। इसी तरह 21 नवंबर को सुबह में भी वाहनों के इंट्री पर रोक रहेगी। किसी को भी सड़क किनारे वाहन पार्किंग नहीं करना होगा।

जेल में 25 कैदी कर रहे है छठव्रत
महापर्व छठ के गीतों की गूंज गांव-शहर ही नहीं जेल में भी गूंज रही है। सीवान मंडलकारा में 25 कैदी छठ का त्योहार इस बार कर रहे है। इससे यहां के फीजां भी पूरी तरह भक्तिमय हो गई है। जेल प्रशासन सभी कैदियों को प्रसाद की सामाग्री उपलब्ध करा रहा है। इसके लिए जेल परिसर में ही छठ घाट का निर्माण कराया गया है। जेल प्रशासन यह भी ध्यान दे रहा है कि किसी भी व्रतियों को किसी तरह का दिक्कत नहीं हो सके। गुरूवार को खरना के बाद सभी कैदियों के बीच जेल में प्रसाद का वितरण भी किया गया।

गोलवा छठ घाट की हुई सफाई
शहर के नवलपुर मोहल्ला स्थित दहा नदी के गोलवा छठघाट की सफाई लोगों ने भाजपा जिला मंत्री सह नोनिया महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष सुभाष चौहान के नेतृत्व में की। इस दौरान पूरे छठ घाट की रंगाई पोताई से लेकर सफाई तक किया गया। छठ घाट को सजाने का भी कार्य किया जा रहा है। दहा नदी तक कोई व्यक्ति नहीं जाए। इसके लिए बांसों से बैरेंकेटिंग भी कराया गया है। जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि इस छठ घाट पर नवलपुर सहित आस पास के मोहल्लों से लोग छठव्रत करने पहुंचते है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें