विषाक्त भोजन:ट्रेन में चाय पीते ही बेहोश हुए यात्रा का फॉर्मासिस्ट ने किया इलाज

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
सीवान स्टेशन पर ट्रेन का इंतजार करते यात्री।

सीवान स्टेशन पर शुक्रवार की दोपहर एक बीमार यात्री को इलाज के लिए डीसीआई गणेश यादव रेलवे के डॉ. केशव कुमार को कॉल करते रहे। लेकिन डॉक्टर ने कॉल को रिसीव नहीं किया। वे मेमो आने का इंतजार करते रहे। इसके बाद ही बीमार यात्री का इलाज हुआ। वह भी 45 मिनट बाद डॉक्टर के बजाय फारॅर्मासिस्ट मनोज कुमार ने यात्री का इलाज किया। डाउन लिच्छवी ट्रेन दोपहर 12 बजे सीवान स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म संख्या एक पर आई। इस ट्रेन के बोगी संख्या बी वन में भटनी से पहले एक यात्री चाय पीने के साथ ही बेहोश होने लगा था। दूसरे यात्री ने इसकी जानकारी डीसीआई को दी। डीसीआई ने प्रभारी सीआईटी संजय पांडेय पांडेय को इसकी सूचना देकर उस यात्री को सीवान स्टेशन पर सुरक्षित उतरवाया।

