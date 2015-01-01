पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:बाजार में फल, दउरा, नारियल और ईख की लोगों ने की जमकर खरीदारी, दिनभर खरीदारों की रही भीड़

हसनपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मीठा बाजार में सजी दुकानें।
  • छठ व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री का भी किया गया वितरण, मौजूद थे कई लोग

प्रखंड के अरंडा में गुरुवार को विभिन्न जगहों पर छठ व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया गया। भृगुन प्रसाद द्वारा अपने अावास पर सैकड़ों छठ व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री यथा नारियल, निंबू अनारस आदि का वितरण किया। इस दौरान श्री प्रसाद ने बताया कि लोक आस्था के महापर्व पर प्रत्येक वर्ष छठव्रतियों में नि:स्वार्थ भाव से पूजन सामग्री बांटी जाती है। मौके पर रवि कुमार व संजीत कुमार के अलावे ओमप्रकाश चौरसिया उपस्थित थे। वही दूसरी तरफ फ्लाई ट्वेंटी फोर ऑवर के कर्मियों द्वारा क्षेत्र के सैकडों गरीब असहायों के बीच छठ पूजन के सामग्री वितरण किया गया। इस दौरान छठ व्रतियों को नारियल, सूप, अनानस, संतरा, सेव, केला, कच्चा हल्दी, सुथनी, अगरबत्ती सहित अन्य सामान दिया गया। इस दौरान फ्लाई ट्वेंटी फोर ऑवर संस्थान के मालिक शाहिल चौधरी ने कहा कि लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ की महान महिमा है। भगवान भास्कर की आराधना लोग बड़ ही श्रद्धा व विश्वास के साथ करते हैं। गरीब और अमीर के बीच कोई भेद नहीं रहता। उन्होंने कहा कि यह ऐसा पर्व है, जिसमें लोग बढ़-चढ़ कर सहयोग देते हैं। भिक्षाटन कर पूजा करने की व सेवा भावना रहती है। मकसद आभाव में इस महापर्व को करने से कोई गरीब वंचित ना रहे। भगवान भास्कर के इस महा अनुष्ठान में अपनी सहभागिता के रूप में लोग छठव्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री बांटते हैं। जबकि भाजपा नेता सुधीर श्रीवास्तव ने अपने आवास पर दर्जनों छठ व्रतियों यथा प्रभावती देवी, सुगान्ति देवी, रंभा देवी, लखपतियां देवी, सीता देवी, आरती देवी, मंजू देवी के बीच पूजन सामग्री वितरण किया।
आस्था का प्रतीक है छठ महापर्व
लकड़ी नबीगंज| लकड़ी नबीगंज प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मदारपुर में अवस्थित बीडीएस पब्लिक विद्यालय के डायरेक्टर अनूप कुमार तिवारी ने गोरिया कोठी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दर्जनों गांव का दौरा कर विद्यालय के प्रांगण में पत्रकारों को बताया कि आस्था का प्रतीक 4 दिवसीय छठ महापर्व को शांति सामाजिक सद्भाव से संपन्न कराने को लेकर घूम घूम कर अपील किया है। साथ ही इस पर्व को मनाने के लिए सतर्कता बरतने की भी अपील की गई है।

छठ घाट की सफाई में लगे हिन्दू व मुसलमान भाई

भगवानपुर हाट| प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अलग अलग गांव में बने छठ स्थानों व घाटों की सफाई में जुटे श्रद्धालु। चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था का पर्व छठ पूजा की तैयारी में श्रद्धालु भक्तिभाव से लग गए है।कहि नदी किनारे बने छठ घाट की सफाई कर रहे है तो की तलाब के किनारे बने घाट की सफाई के साथ छठ के लिए बने सिरसोख्त की रंगाई पोताई की जा रहा है।वही डेहरी गांव के छठी माई के मंदिर को बनाते हुए श्रद्धालु देखे गए। बारिश के दौरान छठी मैया के मंदिर टूट गए थे।जिसे गांव के हिन्दू व मुस्लिम दोने समुदाय के श्रद्धालुओं ने मिलकर मंदिर का निर्माण कराने में लगे हुए है। वही स्थानीय प्रतिनिधि व प्रशासन से सहयोग नहीं मिलने से श्रद्धालुओं में नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि जब चुनाव आता है तो सभी लोग जनता को रिझाने के लिए आते है लेकिन छठ पूजा का अवसर कोई नहीं आया। घाट की सफाई में धर्मेंद्र कुमार, माफुज अली,प्रमोद कुमार, जय प्रकाश, बाबू अली, धीरज कुमार, रंजय राज, अखिलेश कुमार, मुनमुन कुमार, उपेंनद्र कुमार, कालु कुमार, मुकेश कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

पूजा के साथ सहयोग भी : छठ व्रतियों के बीच पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया

सीवान| महापर्व छठ में व्रतियों तथा गरीबों में दान करना पुण्य का काम माना जाता है। इसी को लेकर जिले के विभिन्न प्रखंडों में जनप्रतिनिधियों, समाजसेवियों ने और धर्मावलंबियों ने छठ व्रती महिलाओं के बीच छठ पूजा के सामग्रियों का वितरण किया। इसके तहत छठ व्रतियों को नारियल, सूप आदि प्रदान किया गया। जन कल्याण मंच के तत्वावधान में गुरुवार को दरौंदा प्रखंंड के मिल्की गांव में एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर छठ पूजा करने वाले असहाय और जरूरतमंद लोगों के बीच पूजन सामग्री वितरण किया गया। समाजसेवी उमेश कुमार यादव ने कहा कि पिछले 12 वर्षो से संगठन की पहल से छठ पूजन सामग्री बांटा जा रहा है। आयोजन किया जा रहा है। प्रत्येक वर्ष की तरह इस बार भी जरूरतमंद छठव्रतियों में सामग्री वितरण किया गया है। मुख्य अतिथि सभापति राय ने दीप जलाकर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। इस दिन कोविड नियमों का पूरी तरह से पालन किया गया। यहां नारियल,गागल,सेव तथा सिपुली समेत कई अन्य पूजन सामग्री बांटा गया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार कोरोना महामारी के चलते ज्यादातर लोगों के समक्ष उत्पन्न आर्थिक संकट के मद्देनजर बड़े पैमाने पर राहत वितरण किया गया। मौके पर सुरेंद्र यादव, नंदकिशोर यादव, पंचदेव यादव, रामाशंकर यादव, फौदार यादव, मनोज यादव, सुभग राम, जितेंद्र राम आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें