विस चुनाव परिणाम:आठ में छह पर महागठबंधन

सीवान
जीत के बाद समर्थकों के सााथ जश्न गोरेयाकोठी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से निर्वाचित हुए भाजपा विधायक देवेशकांत सिंह। इन्होंने विकास का नारा दिया था। इनकी बातें लोगों ने सुनीं और इन्हें विधानसभा तक जाने का मौका मिला। जीत के बाद अबीर-गुलाल के साथ मिठाइयों का भी चलता रहा दौर। जीत की बधाई देनेवालों का लगा रहा तांता।
  • इसबार के चुनावी परिणाम ने बड़े-बड़े धुरंधरों के छक्के छुड़ा दिए हैं। कई को सीट गंवानी पड़ी।
  • एनडीए और महागठबंधन के अलावा किसी भी प्रत्याशी को नहीं मिली जीत, वोट के लिए तरसते रहे प्रत्याशी
  • कोरोना के कारण मतगणना के बाद रिजल्ट आने में हुई देरी, शाम तक मतगणना केंद्र हो गया था खाल

सीवान जिले के सभी आठ विधानसभा सीटों से आए रिजल्ट ने चुनाव मैदान में खड़े बड़े-बड़े धुरंधरों के छक्के छुड़ा दिए। चुनावी मैदान के बड़े-बड़े चेहरों की बैलेेस सीट बता रही है कि किसी कदर लोगों ने उनका गुरूर तोड़ा है। जिनकी इज्जत बची उनके भी कई दूसरे कारण रहे। कहीं वोट बंटा तो किसी के सामने विपक्ष का कमजोर प्रत्याशी उम्मीद का किरण बनकर उभरा। इस बार के चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने कई धुरंधरों का गुरूर तोड़ दिया। जो जीते है उनमें से भी कई दिग्गज हारते हारते बचे हैं। जिले की आठ विधानसभा सीटों में से छह पर महागठबंधन और दो पर एनडीए के प्रत्याशी ने जीत दर्ज की है। 105 सीवान विधानसभा सीट से उम्मीदवार रहे भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद ओमप्रकाश यादव का गुरूर जहां इस चुनाव में टूट गया और मतदाताओं ने राजद के अवध बिहारी चौधरी के सीर पर ताज पहना दिया। वहीं 106 जीरादेई विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदाताओं ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के जदयू उम्मीदवार कमला सिंह कुशवाहा का गुरूर तोड़ते दिया। मतदाताओं ने यहां पर सीवान जेल में बंद भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार अमरजीत कुशवाहा को भारी मतों से जीत दर्ज दिलाई। 107 दरौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भी वोटरों ने एनडीए समर्थित भाजपा उम्मीदवार रामायण मांझी को करारा झटका दिया। यहां के विधायक रहे भाकपा माले के सत्यदेव राम को फिर से अपना विधायक चुन लिया। यहां पर सत्यदेव राम चुनाव जीते है। 108 रघुनाथपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में राजद के उम्मीदवार विधायक हरिशंकर यादव ने अपनी जबरदस्त जीत हासिल की है। यहां पर वोटरों ने लोजपा के उम्मीदवार मनोज सिंह का गुरूर तोड़ दिया है। 109 दरौंदा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा के उम्मीदवार सह विधायक कर्णजीत सिंह उर्फ ब्यास सिंह अपने निकटतम प्रतिवंद्धी भाकपा माले के उम्मीदवार सह पूर्व विधायक अमरनाथ यादव से हारते हारते बचे। 110 बड़हरिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के काफी करीबी कहे जाने वाले जदयू विधायक श्याम बहादूर सिंह का वर्षों से जितते आ रहे रिकार्ड को मतदाताओं ने ध्वस्त कर दिया और उनके अभिभान को चकनाचूर करते हुए राजद के बच्चा पांडेय को अपना सरताज बना लिया। बड़हरिया में बच्चा पांडेय ने भारी मतों से इस बार चुनाव में जीत हासिल की है। 111 गोरेयाकोठी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा के देवेशकांत सिंह को मतदाताओं ने हाथों हाथ लिया और उन्हें अपना सरताज बनाया। गोरेयाकोठी के राजद उम्मीदवार नूतन वर्मा को मतदाताओं उनके अहंकार की सजा दे दी और इस चुनाव में उनको जबरदस्त ढ़ंग से हरा दिया। गोरेयाकोठी भाजपा के उम्मीदवार देवेशकांत सिंह की जीत हुई है। 112 महाराजगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में दिग्गज कहे जाने वाले विधायक और जदयू के उम्मीदवार हेमनारायण साह इस बार जीतते-जीतते हार गए। यहां से महागठबंधन समर्थित कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार विजयशंकर दूबे ने जीत हासिल की है और वोटरों ने हेमनारायण साह का गुरूर तोड़ दिया।

पांच लोगों को इकट्‌ठा होने पर थी रोक
मतगणना के अवसर पर किसी भी तरह का विवाद उत्पन्न न हो और विजय जुलूस को लेकर बवाल खड़े न हो इसके लिए पूरे जिले में निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी गई थी। पांच से अधिक व्यक्तियों के एक जगह पर एकत्रित होने पर पाबंदी थी। किसी भी प्रकार का विजय जुलूस नहीं निकालने का सख्त आदेश जिलाधिकारी सह जिला दंडाधिकारी अमित कुमार पांडेय ने दिया था। आठ विधानसभा सीटों के लिए हुए चुनाव की मतगणना सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हुई। मतगणना के लिए जिले में तीन केंद्र बनाए गए थे। इनमें डीएवी महाविद्यालय, डायट और शिक्षक शिक्षण महाविद्यालय है। इन निर्धारित तीनों मतगणना केंद्रों की पुख्ता सुरक्षा व्यवस्था थी। मतगणना को लेकर अभ्यर्थी मतगणना अभिकर्ता व निर्वाचन अभिकर्ता ये सभी सुबह छह बजे से ही मतगणना केंद्र परिसर में प्रवेश करने लगे थे। मतगणना केंद्र के पास बनाए गए डॉपगेट के कुछ ही दूरी पर पार्किंग बनाई गई थी। गणना केंद्र में किसी को खैनी, तंबाकू, सिगरेट, कैंची ले जाने पर रोक थी।

विजय शंकर दुबे ने हेमनारायण को हराया
जिले के महाराजगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से पूर्व मंत्री व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी विजय शंकर दुबे ने जदयू प्रत्याशी हेम नारायण साह को 1638 मतों के अंतर से पराजित कर दिया। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में शुरुआती दौर से ही गिनती के दौरान शह और मात का खेल चलता रहा। कभी विजय शंकर दुबे आगे रहे तो कभी हेम नारायण शाह आगे रहे। दोपहर में हेम नारायण साह के आगे होने के बाद जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह भर गया था, लेकिन शाम होते ही विजय शंकर दुबे फिर से आगे हो गए। विजय शंकर दुबे को 48349 वोट प्राप्त हुआ है। जबकि जदयू प्रत्याशी हेम नारायण साह को 46711 वोट प्राप्त हुआ है। वहीं पूर्व विधायक डॉ. देव रंजन सिंह को 18190 वोट प्राप्त हुआ है। डॉक्टर देव रंजन लोजपा से चुनाव लड़े थे। महाराजगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल एक लाख 61554 पड़ा है। अंतिम राउंड में 331 वोटों की गिनती हुई है। महाराजगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 2469 लोगों ने किसी भी प्रत्याशी को पसंद नहीं किया है।




तीन जगह बनाए गए थे ड्रापगेट, की जा रही थी जांच
डीएवी मतगणना केंद्र में जानेवालों के लिए राजेंद्र स्टेडियम मुख्य द्वार के पास, जिप्सी कैफे मोड़ के पास, एकता इंडोर स्टेडियम पार्किंग स्थल, राजेंद्र स्टेडियम पार्किग के पास डॉप गेट बनाए गए थे। डायट मतगणना केंद्र में जाने वालों के लिए समाहर्ता आवास मोड़ के पास, वीएम उच्च विद्यालय गेट के पास, महादेवा ओपी थाना के पास, वीएम उच्च विद्यालय सीवान के पास तथा गांधी मैदान के पास डॉप गेट बनाए गए थे। महादेवा ओपी से लेकर जेपी चौक तक पूरी तरह से नो पार्किंग जोन बनाया गया था। इस क्षेत्र में किसी भी निजी वाहन के पार्किंग की अनुमति नहीं दी गई थी। वहीं दूसरी ओर रेलवे ओव्रर ब्रीज से शेखर टॉकिज तक नो पार्किंग जोन और इस क्षेत्र में भी किसी भी निजी वाहन के पार्किंग की अनुमति नहीं दी गई थी।
बंद थीं दुकानें, तैनात थे मजिस्ट्रेट और जवान
मतगणना के दिन मंगलवार को परिणाम की घोषणा के दौरान किसी तरह का बवाल न हो, इसको लेकर जिला मुख्यालय के लोग व दुकानदार पहले से अलर्ट रहे। सुरक्षा को लेकर पर्याप्त संख्या में स्टैटिक मजिस्ट्रेट, गश्ती एवं पैदल गश्ती दंडाधिकारी लगातार इलाकों व गलियों का भ्रमण में थे। दूसरी ओर दुकानदार प्रशासनिक कार्यों में सहयोग करते हुए अपनी दुकानों को मंगलवार को पूरी तरह से बंद रखा। जेपी चौक से लेकर महादवा ओपी थाना और शांतिवट वृक्ष से लेकर रेलवे ओवरब्रिज तक दुकाने बंद रहीं। मतगणना के दिन परिणाम जानने के लिए लोगों को कोई असुविधा न हो, इसके लिए तीनों मतगणना केंद्र में मीडिया कोषांग की व्यवस्था की गई थी। वहां मीडिया कोषांग में प्रयुक्त पदाधिकारी मोबाइल पर मतगणना की जानकारी ऑनलाइन दे रहे थे।

