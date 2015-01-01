पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुघर्टना:तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो ने साइकिल सवार सेवानिवृत्त प्रोफेसर को रौंदा

सीवान2 दिन पहले
घटना की सूचना पर सांत्वना देने पहुंचे लोग।
  • सीवान-बसंतपुर मुख्यमार्ग पर मटुक छपरा गांव के पास की है घटना
  • गुरुवार की सुबह में पहुंचा शव, परिजनों में शाेक

सराय ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के मटुक छपरा गांव के समीप तेज रफ्तार की एक स्कार्पियो ने साइकिल सवार सेवानिवृत प्रोफेसर को टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए सीवान सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। उनकी गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने रेफर कर दिया। गोरखपुर इलाज के लिए ले जाने के क्रम में रास्ते में उनकी मौत हो गई। मृत सेवानिवृत्त प्रोफेसर की पहचान नगर थाना क्षेत्र के रामदेव नगर निवासी स्वर्गीय विक्रमादित्य सिंह के पुत्र अवधेश सिंह के रूप में की गई है। बताया जाता है कि भोरे महाविद्यालय से सेवानिवृत प्रोफेसर अवधेश सिंह बुधवार की संध्या अपने गोरेयाकोठी प्रखंड के कला डुमरा गांव से साइकिल से सीवान अपने आवास रामदेव नगर लौट रहे थे। लौटने के दौरान ही रास्ते में सीवान-बसंतपुर मुख्यमार्ग पर मटुक छपरा गांव के समीप एक अज्ञात स्कापियो ने धक्का मार दिया। इसमें प्रोफेस श्री सिंह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। इसके बाद इलाज के लिए आसपास के लोगों ने सीवान लेकर आया। यहां पर प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद चिकित्सकों ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए रात्रि में ही रेफर कर दिया।

