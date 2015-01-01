पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:24 घंटे में हुई कोविड-19 की जांच में 13 व्यक्तियों में मिला कोरोना का संक्रमण

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में हुए कोविड-19 जांच में 13 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले है। सदर अस्पताल के ट्रू नेट लैब में जांच में एक भी व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित नहीं मिले है। पटना से आई आरटीपीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट में एक व्यक्ति पचरुखी तथा एक व्यक्ति बड़हरिया का कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला है। सोमवार को 4092 व्यक्तियों की जांच रैपिड एंटीजन किट से इसमें 11 व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले। इस दौरान 211 सैंपल टू नेट तथा 415 सैंपल आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए लिया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आरटी पीसीआर जांच के लिए 300 तथा ट्रु नेट जांच के लिए 175 सैंपल का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था.जिले में अब तक 3 लाख 29 हजार 961 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इसमें 4223 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है.इसमें से करीब 4145 व्यक्ति कोरोना से जंग जीत चुके हैं। करीब 29 कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। जिले में अभी 49 व्यक्ति कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें