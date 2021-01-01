पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड से राहत नहीं:सीवान में पारा में 1 डिग्री की और गिरावट, 11 किमी की रफ्तार से चल रही हवा व घने कोहरे की वजह से जनजीवन हो रहा है प्रभावित

सीवान2 घंटे पहले
  • ठंड का खेती पर भी पड़ रहा है प्रभाव, अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

जिले में कड़ाके की ठंड से राहत नहीं मिल रही है। इससे दिनचार्य बिगड़ गई है। साथ ही ठंड की वजह से घरों से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम पारा में एक डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। इससे ठंड का असर ज्यादा रहा। गुरुवार को अधिकतम पारा 18 डिग्री था। लेकिन शुक्रवार को यह 17 डिग्री पर आ गया। हालांकि गुरुवार को न्यूनतम पारा 6 डिग्री था, लेकिन शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम पारा 7 डिग्री पर आ गया। इस वजह से भी ठंड से राहत नहीं मिली। सुबह में कोहरा पूरी तरह से छाया हुआ था। इससे लोग आवश्यक कार्यों से भी घर से बाहर नहीं निकले। घर से बाहर निकलने के लिए कोहरा खत्म होने का इंतजार करते रहे। सुबह 9 बजे से कोहरा खत्म होने लगा। इसके बाद आवश्यक होने पर ही लोग घर से बाहर गए। शुक्रवार की सुबह से हवा भी तेज रही। गुरुवार को सात किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चल रही थी। शुक्रवार को 11 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली। इससे घर से बाहर निकलने के दौरान कंपकंपी हो रही थी। इससे लोग बाहर निकलने से परहेज कर रहे थे। दोपहर में कुछ देर के लिए धूप निकली, लेकिन उससे भी ठंड से राहत नहीं मिली। कारण कि ठंड व हवा के आगे धूप की रोशनी कमजोर पड़ गई थी। इधर, खेतों मे गेहूं पटवन का काम चल रहा है। लेकिन कोहरा व ठंड की वजह से यह भी कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है। किसान सुबह में खेतों में नहीं पहुंच पा रहे है। इससे खेती कार्य प्रभावित हो रही है। इधर, शहर के चौक- चौराहों पर अलाव का इंतजाम नहीं होने की वजह से गरीब ठिठुर रहे है। लेकिन उन्हें ठंड से राहत पाने का कही पर भी आसरा नहीं दिख रहा है। सुबह में कोहरा होने की वजह से लोग काफी कम रफ्तार से गाड़ियां चला रहे है। इसमें भी लाइट जलानी पड़ रही है। बिना लाइट के व तेज रफ्तार में गाड़ी चलना खतरनाक साबित हो रहा है। इससे गाड़ी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो रही है। ग्रामीण इलाकों में गरीब खुद अलाव का इंतजाम कर इससे बचने का प्रयास कर रहे है। ठंड का असर बच्चे व बुजुर्गों पर ज्यादा दिख रहा है।

