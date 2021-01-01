पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:36 केंद्रों पर इंटर की परीक्षा एक फरवरी से होगी, समिति ने सामग्री केंद्राधीक्षकों को ले जाने का जारी किया निर्देश

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  • परीक्षा के लिए सीवान में 29 आैर सात महाराजगंज में बनाया गया, तैयारी तेजी से की जा रही

सीवान शहर व महाराजगंज में एक फरवरी से होने वाले इंटर परीक्षा की तैयारी तेजी से की जा रही है। परीक्षा के लिए प्रश्नपत्र सीवान आ गया है और उसे डीईओ की निगरानी में बैंकों में सुरक्षित रख दिया गया है। बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति पटना ने केन्द्रों के लिए अन्य परीक्षा सामग्री भी भेज दिया है। इसमें रौल सीट व अटेंडेंस सीट भी शामिल है। यह वीएम हाई स्कूल में रखा गया है। डीईओ मो. माेतिउर रहमान ने सभी केन्द्राधीक्षकों को निर्देश दिया है कि वे वीएम हाई स्कूल से परीक्षा सामग्री प्राप्त कर ले, ताकि परीक्षा संचालन में किसी भी तरह की परेशानी झेलनी नहीं पड़े। इधर, परीक्षा को लेकर अन्य तरह की भी तैयारी की जा रही है। परीक्षा को लेकर 36 केन्द्र बनाए गए है। इसमें 29 केन्द्र सीवान शहर में व सात केन्द्र महाराजगंज में बनाया गया है। परीक्षा को लेकर परीक्षार्थी भी तैयारी तेज कर दिए है। परीक्षार्थियों का मानना है कि अंतिम समय में की गई तैयारी से काफी सहूलियत होती है। इसलिए परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए दिन- रात एक कर दिए है।

कॉलेज बंद होने से पढ़ाई नहीं हो सकी, बच्चे व अभिभावक चिंतित

कोरोना काल के कारण कॉलेज बंद होने से इस साल पढ़ाई नहीं हो पाई है। परीक्षार्थियों को घर पर किए गए पढ़ाई के भरोसे ही परीक्षा की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसलिए वे अच्छे अंक लाने के लिए तैयारी कर रहे है। हालांकि कॉलेज में पढ़ाई नहीं होने से बच्चे व उसके अभिभावक चिंतित भी है। अभिभावकों को डर है कि इस साल तैयार ठीक से नहीं होने की वजह से बच्चों का रिजल्ट खराब हो सकता है। इधर, शहर में परीक्षा देेने के लिए अधिकतर बच्चों ने अपनी आशियाना की तलाश कर चुके है। परीक्षा केन्द्रों के समीप ही आशियाना की तलाश की गई है। ताकि बच्चों को जाम की समस्या नहीं झेलनी पड़े और वे जल्द केन्द्र पर पहुंच सके। सीवान शहर जाम की समस्या के लिए चर्चित है। यहां पर हमेशा जाम की समस्या रहती है। इस हालत में परीक्षार्थियों के आने से जाम की समस्या बढ़ जाएगी। हालांकि जाम की समस्या दूर करने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस अलर्ट रहेगी।

