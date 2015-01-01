पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चर्चा:पचरुखी के हर चौराहे पर बस एक ही चर्चा, किस प्रत्याशी की होगी जीत

पचरुखीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पचरुखी के हर चौराहे पर बस एक ही चर्चा किस प्रत्याशी की होगीं जीत,किसकी होगी हार, की चल रही है।हर व्यक्ति अपने समर्थक उम्मीदवार को जीतता हुआ बता रहा है,और मतों के ठेकेदार तो अपने चुनिंदा प्रत्याशी को किस मतदान केंद्र पर कितना मत प्राप्त हुआ है,किस गाँव, किस पंचायत में कितने मत प्राप्त हुए है,किस जाति के लोगो ने किस उम्मीदवार का समर्थन किया,कुल कितने मतों से उसके प्रत्याशी की जीत होगीं जैसी बातें हर चाय दुकान,पान दुकान पर आम है।कुछ जगहों पर नए मुख्यमंत्री की ताजपोशी की जा रही है तो कोई पुराने के ही बने रहने का दावा करता नजर आ रहा है।किसी को तेजस्वी में बिहार का भविष्य दिख रहा है तो कोई चिराग को नया मौसम वैज्ञानिक।कोई बिहार के लोगो के लिए तेजस्वी की सरकार को अभिशाप बता रहा है और नीतीश को एक मौका और देने का राग अलाप रहा है,तो कोई अब नीतिशयुग के खात्मे का एलान।जहाँ भी जाएं हर जगह बस चुनावी चर्चा,हर कोई अपने समर्थक नेता,पार्टी को जीतता हुआ बता रहा है।कोई भी हार मानने को तैयार नही है वैसे भी प्रत्याशी जिनकी जमानत तक नही बचेगी वह और उनके समर्थक भी खुद को चुनावी रेस का चेतक साबित करने में लगे हुए है।कुछ लोगो की जुबां पर यह चर्चा भी है कि अगर फलां उम्मीदवार नही होता तो फलां की जीत तय हो जाती।कुल मिलाकर यह कह सकते है कि मतदान की प्रक्रिया पूर्ण हो जाने के बाद भी लोगो की जुबां पर सिर्फ और सिर्फ चुनावी गणित कायम है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें