वारदात:अपहरण के बाद गोरेयाकोठी में किशोर की हत्या, 10 दिन बाद कुएं में मिला शव

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • छितौली नवका टोला की घटना, खेलते-खेलते बदमाशों ने कर लिया था अपहरण
  • दो लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस कर रही पूछताछ, पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

गोरेयाकोठी थाना क्षेत्र के छितौली नवका टोला निवासी शिवजी बीन के 10 वर्षीय पुत्र धनरजीत कुमार का शव अपहरण के दस दिन बाद मंगलवार को गांव के ही कुएं से बरामद किया गया। किशोर का शव मिलते ही आसपास के इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है। इस मामले में दो लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार धनरजीत 15 नवंबर को गांव के ही बच्चों के साथ खेल रहा था। शाम को जब वह घर नहीं पहुंचा तो परिजन उसके खोजबीन में जुट गए। अगले दिन 16 नवंबर को भी उसका सुराग नहीं मिला तो परिजनों ने थाने में अपरहण का मामला दर्ज कराया। इसके बाद परिजनों के बताए ठिकानों पर पुलिस लगातार छापेमारी करती रही, लेकिन कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। मंगलवार को कुएं की तरफ गए बच्चों ने देखा कि वहां किशोर का शव है। इसके बाद परिजनों व पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। थानाध्यक्ष मुकेश कुमार मौके पर पहुंची और शव को बाहर निकाला। इसके बाद उसे कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपी जल्द ही पुलिस की गिरफ्त में होंगे।

गांव के ही दो लोगों से था विवाद
धनरजीत के पिता शिवजी बीन ने बताया कि पुत्र के अपहरण की सूचना पर एक सप्ताह पूर्व चंडीगढ़ से घर पहुंचा था। उसकी खोजबीन में लगा था। लोगों ने फोन पर जानकारी दी कि उसका शव कुएं से मिला है। उन्होंने बताया कि गांव के दो लोगों से विवाद चल रहा है। इन्हीं लोगों पर शंका है कि उनके पुत्र का अपहरण कर हत्या किया गया है। शव मिलने के बाद से पूरा परिवार घर छोड़कर भाग गया है।

ग्रामीणों की भी आखें हुईं नम
मंगलवार की शाम पोस्टमार्टम के बाद सदर अस्पताल से शव छितौली नवका टोला लाया गया। इसके बाद उसकी मां बालमती देवी की चीत्कार से ग्रामीणों की आंखें में नम हो गईं। बड़े भाई रंजीत, संजीत व बहन निशा कुमारी का भी रोते-रोते बुरा हाल था। किशोर तीन भाई था। इसमें रंजीत सबसे बड़ा और रंजीत दूसरे नंबर और सबसे छोटा संजीत था, जबकि उसकी एक बहन निशा है।

जल्द ही घटना का होगा खुलासा : आरक्षी अधीक्षक
पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही काफी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिनव कुमार ने कहा कि परिजनों के द्वारा मिले आवेदन के आधार पर मामला दर्ज किया गया था। उसके बाद परिजनों के बताए गए स्थानों पर छापेमारी की गई लेकिन कोई सुराग नहीं मिला था। मामले का जल्द ही खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।

असांव के युवक की कन्नौज के पास हादसे में मौत, गांव लाया गया शव

आंदर| सिउरी मठिया के एक युवक की यूपी के कन्नौज के पास सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। उसका शव मंगलवार को गांव लाया गया। बता दें कि असांव थाना क्षेत्र के सिउरी मठिया के मास्टर गिरि के 27 वर्षीय पुत्र राजन कुमार गिरि दिल्ली में नौकरी करता था। छठ पूजा बीतने के बाद 30 नवंबर को होनेवाली अपनी शादी का निमंत्रण कार्ड देने के लिए शनिवार सुबह घर से कानपुर गया और कानपुर से ऑटो में बैठकर अपने मित्र के घर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने ऑटो को टक्कर मार दी। इससे युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सड़क दुर्घटना की सूचना कन्नौज पुलिस ने परिजनों को दी। इसके बाद उसके घर में कोहराम मच गया। मां कमला देवी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। परिजनों ने बताया कि राजन तीन भाइयों में सबसे छोटा था।

