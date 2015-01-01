पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट:कुंडला केसरिया व मिठ्ठी की टीम 4 -1 से रही विजयी

सीवान2 दिन पहले
  • खेल से शारीरिक ही नहीं बल्कि मानसिक एवं बौद्धिक क्षमता का भी वृद्धि होता है

लकड़ीनवीगंज प्रखंड के नवीगंज क्रीडा मैदान में रविवार को आरएमपी स्पोर्टस एकेडमी द्वारा फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया गया। पहले दिन दो अलग-अलग मैचों का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें कुंडला केसरिया और मिठ्ठी की टीम 4-1 से विजयी रही। इसका उद्घाटन मुख्य अतिथि राजद प्रदेश महासचिव प्रो. रविन्द्र राय ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त के साथ-साथ फीता काटकर एवं फुटबॉल कीक कर किया। उद्घाटन का पहला मैच केसरिया कुंडला बनाम बनकटी गोपालगंज के बीच खेला गया। इसमें कुंडला केसरिया ने 4-1 से विजयी रही। इसके बाद आरएमपी एकेडमी नवीगंज और मिठ्ठी के बीच मैच हुआ। इसमें मिठ्ठी की टीम 4-1 से विजयी घोषित की गई। इसके बाद फाइनल मैच का आयोजन जल्द ही होगा। इस दौरान खिलाड़ियों को संबोधित करते हुए रविन्द्र राय ने उनका हौसला अफजाई किया। साथ ही उन्होंने खेल को कैरियर के रूप में अपनाने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि खेल से शारीरिक ही नहीं बल्कि मानसिक एवं बौद्धिक क्षमता का भी वृद्धि होता है। खेल जीवन में महत्वपूर्ण अंग है। साथ ही उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों को खेल को खेल की भावना से खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। संस्था के संचालक मुकेश कुमार यादव एंव उनके पूरी टीम को बधाई दी। संचालक मुकेश यादव ने कहा कि टूर्नामेंट के आयोजन होने से ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की खिलाड़ियों को प्रतिभा निखारने का अवसर प्रदान होता है। इसी लिए मै मैच खेला रहा हूं और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के खिलाड़ियों के लिए एकेडमी शुरू किया गया। मौके पर राजेश कुमार यादव , ई राकेश कुमार यादव जिला सचिव राजद, राहुल यादव समाजसेवी, मनोज यादव, रामाकांत यादव मौजूद रहे।

